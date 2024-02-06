FUEL Annual Conclave Sparks Ideas in CSR, Education, Skilling for Viksit Bharat 2047

FUEL, a leading non-profit organisation pioneering CSR-led education, skilling and counselling, held its Annual Conclave & Future Skills Summit today, bringing together the brilliant minds in government and corporate to deliberate on the most pressing issues in education and employability.

FUEL annual conclave was a confluence of corporate leaders, policy makers and stakeholders in education to exchange experiences, best practices, challenges and innovation in CSR and employability

During the event, scholarship certificates were awarded to 50 underprivileged girl students and 10 scholars received recognition for their outstanding performance in the presence of chief guests Hon’ble Aditi Varda Sunil Tatkare, Minister of woman and Child Development, Govt of Maharashtra and special guest, Bharath Bommai, industrialist and entrepreneur.

The event was a confluence of corporate leaders, policy makers and stakeholders in education who exchanged views, experiences, best practices, challenges and innovation in CSR (corporate social responsibility) and together charted the course ahead for talent acquisition in futuristic skills.

At the ceremony, the Martina Merz leadership award was given to Vaishnavi Yadav, BBA student and the Cyrus Poonawala leadership award was bestowed upon PGDM student Shraddha Kasaar. The ‘Fuel your dreams‘ scholarship for PGDM students was also flagged off by FUEL founder, chairman Ketan Deshpande. He also announced his vision to set up a university to provide free higher education to all underserved communities, impacting the lives of 10,000 students.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Among other big announcements, Deshpande launched ‘The Hope Stories’ book and announced the expansion of new skills centre, digital skills initiative, VFS global program and the new batch of Capegemini digital academy. FUEL also exchanged MOUs with partners like IIBM, BP, AXA, Evonik, VFS Global.

Hon’ble Aditi Varda Sunil Tatkare, Minister of Woman and Child Development, said, “My association with FUEL gives me the opportunity to work for my rural constituency. Education goalposts have shifted over the last few years. We must not only ensure children receive a degree or complete graduation but that they also enrol in courses that ensure them a bright future. This is where FUEL bridges the gap between underprivileged students and their big dreams by providing them financial assistance. I also urge the education stakeholders to formulate policies on strengthening the mental health of students since they endure far more pressure on performance today. I congratulate FUEL for giving us this platform to brainstorm ideas and solutions.”

Founder Chairman, FUEL, Ketan Deshpande said, “FUEL is building the foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047 by empowering youth through skilling, education and mentorship. We endeavour to direct private sector funds toward causes like education, which will reap multiple dividends for our country – meeting the sustainable development goal 4 of quality education for all and preparing a workforce ready to deal with problems of the future. Education and employability are twin challenges of India on the path to ‘developed’ status. It is a major opportunity for corporates who want to direct the course of the future by harnessing the potential of Indian youth, refining and mentoring them to fill futuristic roles that will require an advanced skill set. Through our conclave and summits, we build thought leadership surrounding these crucial topics that need urgent solutions.“

Santosh Huralikoppi, chief mentor, FUEL said, “FUEL annual conclave and future skills summit is a breeding ground for ideas and innovations on the future of employability, talent acquisition and the role of CSR in nation building. We continue to steer thought leadership on crucial subjects like education, skill training and the integration of private sector with these efforts in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. We are confident that the FUEL model will be instrumental in bringing equity in quality and access for millions of students across the length and breadth of India.“

FUEL, an initiative of founder chairman Ketan Deshpande, is a 100% CSR funded university imparting 21st century skill training and education to students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. FUEL facilitates leading MNCs and corporates to channel their CSR funds toward education and skilling, preparing the next generation of Indians for the job market that will be significantly impacted by technological transformations.

FUEL has skilled over 1 lakh youth and imparted career counselling to more than 10 lakh students, receiving several awards and recognitions for its pathbreaking efforts.

FUEL’s flagship business school is also built on the principles of the parent body, keeping social responsibility, innovation and entrepreneurship at its core. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure, world class faculty and a thriving student community make FUEL business school an institution of higher learning of growing consequence.

About FUEL

Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) is a Pune-based non-profit organisation founded in 2007 to provide students with more access to information and opportunities. It is a leading Education and Skill Development company with a vision of bridging the global skill gap. It imparts a set of Skill Development initiatives through its structured plan and aims at Developing Skills for Tomorrow. The company actively engages in various Education Services like Skill Development Projects, Professional & Vocational Education, Research & Development, and Consulting.

Visit: fuelfornation.com.