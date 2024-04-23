Home

WATCH: Himanta Biswa Sarma Grooves To ‘Modi Sarkar’ During Poll Rally In Assam’s Nagaon; Video Viral

Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning the Congress leader’s “suitability” as a Prime Ministerial candidate.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday broke into dance and grooved to the ‘Modi Sarkar‘ song during a public meeting in Juria area of the northeastern state’s Nagaon district.

The video of Sarma dancing, clapping, and humming to the ‘Modi Sarkar‘ song, along with the public and fellow BJP leaders at the election rally, has gone viral on social media platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma joins the public and other leaders in dancing during a public meeting in Juria, Nagaon. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/BUmG5Bh2ZV — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

‘Rahul best candidate for pappu’

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning the Congress leader’s “suitability” as a Prime Ministerial candidate.

Asked about Gandhi’s potential candidacy for the Prime Minister’s position, Sarma responded, “Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for Pappu.”

The Assam chief minister also criticized the Congress’ election manifesto, alleging that it was more aligned with the interests of Pakistan than India.

“Congress party has been prepared in a way that they can win an election in Pakistan. We have read the manifesto and after reading we concluded that this manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India,” Sarma claimed.

‘Congress will snatch wealth from poor’

Sarma also claimed that the Congress will “snatch” resources from commoners if voted to power.

“The Congress party has made a manifesto that will snatch resources from the common people and they will destroy the economy of this country. So we have interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most right way and correct way and I will challenge them to come for a public debate to show that this manifesto is nothing but appeasement.”

Sarma’s remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress’ manifesto talks about taking “the gold of mothers and sisters” and distributing that wealth.

Assam will vote in three phases in the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

