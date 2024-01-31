How to Save on Taxes with Bajaj Markets’ Investment Options

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers access to a range of tax-efficient investment options on its user-friendly platform. Individuals can minimise their tax liabilities by choosing from a range of options to meet their financial goals.

Explore Tax-saving Instruments for Every Need

Tax-saving Instruments for Every Need

Here are some of the tax-savings instruments available on Bajaj Markets:

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS):

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mutual funds that invest in equity

Avenue for capital appreciation and tax deduction

Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs p.a. deduction under Section 80C

Lock-in period of only 3 years (lowest lock-in for tax saving investment)

Higher risk and higher return potential over long term

âPublic Provident Fund (PPF):

Long-term savings scheme with guaranteed returns

Capital invested, Interest earned, and maturity amount all are tax-free

Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs p.a. deduction under Section 80C

Lock-in period of 15 years

Lower risk and moderate return

âNational Pension System (NPS):

Voluntary retirement savings scheme

Choice of asset classes and fund managers

Additional deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 p.a. under Section 80CCD(1B)

Partial withdrawal allowed after 3 years

Moderate risk and return

Tax-free bonds: Fixed-income securities issued by government or PSUs Interest income is exempt from tax No deduction under Section 80C Long-term maturity of 10 to 20 years Lower risk and lower interest rate

Tax-saver fixed deposit: Fixed deposits with tax benefit offered only by Banks Interest income is taxable Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs p.a. deduction under Section 80C Lock-in period of 5 years âLower risk and higher interest rate

Whether opting for the stability of tax-saver FDs or the growth potential of ELSS, investors can leverage these investment avenues to optimise their portfolios.

Benefits of Investing on Bajaj Markets

Convenience: Access various tax-saving instruments online through the website or app, without any hassle or paperwork

Security: Ensure fast and seamless payments, fraud protection, and customer service

Diversity: Find a wide range of options to suit different risk profiles, time horizons, and financial objectives

Besides tax-saving investments and schemes, one can also access other financial products and services, such as UPI payments, money manager, loans, cards, insurance, and more. One can explore and avail these alternatives and enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

â¯

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.