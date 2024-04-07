IMD Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued For Kerala For These Dates, Met Dept Predicts Scorching Temperatures

New Delhi: The winters have gone and the summers have begun and in the beginning of the season itself, there has been scorching heat in a lot of parts of India with the maximum temperature already rising to break records. In a latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in a lot of districts in Kerala, for the coming few days and has also predicted heatwave and scorching temperatures in the state. Take a look at the dates for which the alert has been issued and the maximum-minimum temperatures…

IMD Weather Update For Kerala

As mentioned earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala on Saturday, predicting scorching temperatures and challenging conditions for people from April 6 to April 10. Read further to check the most-affected districts.

Yellow Alert Issued For These Districts; Check Min-Max Temperatures

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 C in the Kollam and Palakkad districts. “In Thrissur and Kannur districts, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 C” added IMD. The department also stated that the maximum temperature is likely to be 37 C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.

“In Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, the temperature is likely to be 36 C (2 to 4 C above normal),” said the India Meteorological Department. Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas from April 6 to April 10, 2024, due to high temperature and humidity.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Odisha Govt Issues Guidelines To Tackle Heatwave

Apart from Kerala, other Southern states are also experiencing the scorching heat and rising temperatures with a heatwave. As the mercury level is rising and temperature expected to sour in Odisha and other parts of the country, Director of Public Health Odisha, Dr Niranjan Mishra, said that guidelines have been issued to all districts on what has to be done to combat the summer.

Dr Niranjan Mishra said, “The temperature is rising in Odisha. We have to remain prepared for all heat-related illnesses. This heat-related illness is the spectrum of diseases that can include heat exhaustion, heat cramps. We have issued guidelines to all districts on what has to be done and we have recently conducted a training of doctors covering all the districts. Due to high temperatures, there can be loss of body fluid. There can be drop in blood pressure and this can reach to extreme fatigue, vomiting and patient can go to shock and become unconscious,” he further added.

(Inputs from ANI)