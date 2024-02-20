InCred Finance Education Loan Now Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets now empowers its users to finance their higher education with the InCred Finance Education Loan. InCred Finance offers tailored financial solutions for individuals looking to pursue degrees and certifications in India or abroad. Here are some key features of the InCred Finance Education Loan:

Borrow amounts of up to Rs. 60 Lakhs

Get affordable interest rates starting from just 11.50% p.a.

Enjoy a flexible repayment tenure of up to 15 years

Benefit from prepayment and foreclosure facilities, without incurring any additional charges or penalties

The loan covers up to 100% of your tuition fees, ensuring comprehensive financial support

Introducing InCred Finance Education Loan on Bajaj Markets

Applying for an InCred Finance Education Loan on Bajaj Markets is hassle-free and convenient. With easy documentation and a simplified application process, individuals can navigate the process seamlessly. One can be assured of complete transparency and zero hidden charges.

In addition to education loans, Bajaj Markets serves as a one-stop shop for various financial products. Individuals can research, compare, and apply for the products as per their financial requirements on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

Visit Bajaj Markets website or download Bajaj Markets’ app from Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.