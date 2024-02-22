Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blocked After Massive Landslide, Over 1,600 Vehicles Stranded; Avalanche Warning Sounded

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44), a vital link connecting the Kashmir valley with the outside world, has been blocked in Ramban district for the third consecutive day due to a major landslide and shooting stones. The situation has left over 1,600 vehicles stranded, including 1,000 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and 600 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).

The persistent rains in the region have triggered multiple mudslides and shooting stones between Nashri and Banihal, creating a challenging scenario for commuters and authorities alike. Landslides have occurred at various critical points like Dalwass Mehad, Cafeteria Trishul Mode, Morh Ghori Seri, Maroog, T2, and Digdool, with boulders rolling down from the hillocks, posing a significant risk to the safety of travelers.

Heavy snowfall has also forced the closure of several other key roads including the Srinagar-Ladakh road and roads connecting the Line of Control (LOC) regions in Kupwara and Gurez. “Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is still blocked due to major landslides at Kishtwari Pather and Banihal, and intermittent shooting stones at several places between Nashree and Banihal,” the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The authorities are working tirelessly to clear the debris and ensure the safety of stranded individuals. The closure of the highway has disrupted the transportation of essential goods and services to the valley, highlighting the vulnerability of the region’s connectivity to external factors like natural disasters.

Rohit Baskotra, SSP, traffic, NH, said the NHAI and the Ramban administration were at work to restore the affected stretch at Kishtwari Pathar enroute Kashmir

WATCH: snow clearance operation underway in Poonch

#WATCH | J&K | Snow clearance operation by the Mechanical Department of Poonch continues at Mughal Road. pic.twitter.com/cQHnV6mAin

— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Officials say traffic was partially restored on Wednesday afternoon to clear stranded vehicles in the Banihal- Ramban sector but a massive landslide at Kishtwari again blocked the highway.

People are advised to avoid journey on the National Highway-44 (NH-44) till the road is clear.

The administration has also issued an avalanche warning in several areas in Kashmir and people living in higher reaches have been advised to remain cautious.

On Wednesday, a massive snow avalanche blocked the Sindh River in the Sonmarg area. The river changed its course and started flowing over the Srinagar-Ladakh road adjacent to it.