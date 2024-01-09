Lifeness Science Institute Led India’s First Conference on “Pre-diabetes to Diabetes: The Trajectory of Concern” Concludes with a Collective Call for Action and Commitment

Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) has once again showcased its commitment to advancing healthcare knowledge with its two-day international conference on – Pre-diabetes to Diabetes: the Trajectory of Concern – a Presentation of VishwaSwasthyam 2024 held on the 5th and 6th January 2024 held at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. This conference delved deep into the pressing issue of Pre-diabetes condition and its trajectory towards Diabetes. Through this one of its kind Conference, Lifeness Science Institute has taken a baby step toward the mammoth task of preventing 136 million Pre-diabetic stage Indians to become Diabetic.

Organising Committee of LSI with Eminent Speakers at Inauguration of Conference

LSI, as Indias premier academic collaborator, has established partnerships with renowned institutions affiliated with the University of Mumbai. These include Malad Kandivali Education Society Nagindas Khandwala College, B.K. Birla College, and the IPA-MSBs Bombay College of Pharmacy, all of which offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics.

Reputed organizations like Nutrition Society of India (Mumbai Chapter), Indian Dietetics Association (IDA), Diabetes Core group – Indian Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, Association of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Sciences, DENMA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Academy for Skills in Nutrition, Health & Research were the collaborators for the conference.

The conference witnessed a remarkable turnout on both days, and it was preceded by two content and skill-oriented workshops. The event attracted eminent national and international experts who shared their invaluable insights on various aspects of prediabetes, including diagnosis, assessment, prevention, and management.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Dr. Daksha Shah – Deputy Executive Health Officer, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) highlighted about the initiatives of MCGM towards prevention of diabetes in the population. The inaugural session was graced by Mr. Luke Coutinho, Dr. (Mrs.) Ancy Jose, Director, MKES Group of Institutions and Dr. (Prof.) Moushumi Datta, Principal, Nagindas Khandwala College along with Prof. Dr. Subhadra Mandalika Advisor Lifeness Science Institute Mr. Gopal Sharma and Mr. Vipul Solanki, Director Future Varsity Education Group and LSI.

Day 1 of the conference featured a keynote address by Padmashri Dr. V. Mohan– a renowned Diabetologist. Dr. Mohan highlighted the diagnostic criteria for prediabetes and drew attention to the alarming rate at which it progresses to Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) in India. He emphasized the critical importance of early detection and intervention.

Subsequent sessions of Day 1 explored a wide range of topics related to prediabetes, including its prevalence, risk factors, mental health connections, and the role of gut microbiota. Experts like Padmashri Dr. Shashank Joshi, Dr. DheerajKapoor and Dr. Tetyana Rocks (Australia) provided comprehensive insights, offering attendees a holistic understanding of prediabetes.

The conference also featured discussions on the long-term consequences of prediabetes and effective assessment methods. A panel of expert dietitians from the Indian Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition group shared their knowledge, covering topics such as Anthropometry, Body Composition Analysis, and Biomarkers for Pre-diabetes assessment. Eminent experts like Dr. Anuradha Khadilkar, Dr. Archana Juneja, and Dr. Mansi Patil equipped attendees with valuable tools for identifying individuals at risk.

Dr. Suvarna Patil presented findings from a comprehensive study conducted in rural Maharashtra, highlighting significant health challenges in the region, including a high prevalence of pre-diabetes, pre-hypertension, and low levels of HDL cholesterol. Dr. Patils insights underscored the need for holistic interventions and lifestyle modifications to promote better health in rural areas, emphasizing the urgency of addressing prediabetes in diverse populations.

Day 1 concluded with an engaging dialogue between Ms. Sheetal Joshi, a renowned dietitian, and Dr. Neeta Deshpande, a diabetologist, exploring the possibility of pre-diabetes remission and offering practical insights for individuals at risk.

Day 2 began with an inspiring address by Mr. Luke Coutinho, an acclaimed Integrative lifestyle coach. Mr. Coutinho stressed the importance of personalized lifestyle interventions tailored to an individuals unique characteristics, emphasizing the role of addressing root causes in preventing and managing prediabetes.

Scientific sessions on Day 2 focused on Nutrition, Metabolism, Macronutrients, Micronutrients, and Precision nutrition in the context of Pre-diabetes. Experts like Dr. Datta Patel, Dr. Kalpana Bhaskaran (Singapore), G Bhanuprakash Reddy, and Dr. Geeta Dharmatti shared their profound knowledge and research findings. These sessions provided attendees with evidence-based insights into the critical aspects of Pre-diabetes management, including Dietary considerations and Metabolic adaptations.

A group of eminent Dietitians from the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) addressed issues related to faulty eating behaviors through power talks. These talks covered topics such as unmindful eating/food selection, non-judicious use of sweeteners, untimely eating habits, and faulty food choices, providing practical strategies for dietary behavior modification in preventing and managing prediabetes.

The importance of exercise as a key pillar of a healthy lifestyle was highlighted by experts like Dr. Ashish Contractor, emphasizing its significant impact on insulin sensitivity and overall well-being. Ms. Puja Heliwal, a Yoga Expert, shared insights into the benefits of Yoga in prediabetes management, promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The scientific sessions concluded with a valedictory address by Dr. Chittaranjan Yajnik, Director and Consultant of the Diabetes Unit at KEM Hospital, Pune. Dr. Yajnik presented practical strategies for preventing prediabetes, drawing on his extensive experience in the field, leaving attendees with actionable insights and a renewed sense of purpose in tackling prediabetes.

In addition to presentations and discussions, the conference provided a platform for researchers to share their research outcomes. Approximately 50 scientific abstracts were submitted from across India, showcasing the latest research in the field. A select few were chosen for oral presentations, and others were featured in poster presentation competitions. The winners were recognized with the prestigious VishwaSwasthyam best Oral and Poster Presentation Awards, acknowledging their contributions to advancing knowledge in pre-diabetes research.

In summary, the two-day “VishwaSwasthyam 2024” International Conference was a resounding success, contributing significantly to the knowledge and skills of all participants. It emphasized the importance of comprehensive approaches, lifestyle interventions, and personalized strategies in addressing the pressing global health concern of Pre-diabetes and its prevention.

To know more about the Conference visit: lsiworld.in/vishwa-swasthyam.