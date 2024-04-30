Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Rescheduled, Voting To Be Held on May 25

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday rescheduled the polling for the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat from May 7 to May 25. The poll panel, in its notification, said that it received various representations from different political parties for the shifting of the poll dates “due to various logistic, communication and the natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said parliamentary constituency which may affect poll process.”

This comes after several leaders including Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari and others had approached the Election Commission requesting for rescheduling of polls to the seat due to adverse weather condition.

The Election Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather and accessibility to the region which covers parts of South Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

The official notification said that the polls will be held on May 25.

Former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls.

The constituency was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase on May 7 to decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti who is facing a challenge from NC leader Mian Altaf. It will now go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.