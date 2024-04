Patna: Patna District Magistrate on Tuesday issued an order, prohibiting academic activities up to Class X from 10.30 am to 4 pm and for Class XI and XII from 11.30 am to 4 pm of all private and government schools. According to the order, the directive will come into effect from 1st May 2024 and will remain effective till 8th May 2024.

