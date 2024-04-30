NationalPolitics

Maldives And Indian Nationals Clash At Hulhumale Island Near Male, Two Seriously Injured

Two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Hulhumale Hospital.

(Image: english.adhadhu.com)

India And Maldives: Amid the ongoing political tensions between India and Maldives, a fight broke out between a group of Maldivians and Indians on Monday night near Central Park in Hulhumale island, about 7 km northeast of Male, Maldives.

One suspect has been detained in this connection who, according to the Police, is a Maldivian.

The Police said that the clashes broke out between a group of Maldivians and Indians inside the park and that further investigations were underway.

The Police have not disclosed the nationality of those injured.

The relations between India and the Maldives have nosedived ever since Mohamed Muizzu assumed office last year.

In mid-January this year, Muizzu asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before March 15.

The removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu’s party.

The Muizzu-led Maldivian government is seen to be closer to China than India.

Muizzu has sought to move the Maldives away from dependence on India in crucial sectors such as food security and defence following his victory in last year’s presidential election.




