Lok Sabha Polls: AAP-Congress Seat-Sharing Plan ANNOUNCED For Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh And Goa

In a major development strengthening the INDIA alliance, the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come together to announce a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in various states, including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa. The decision was confirmed by Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Mukul Wasnik during a press conference. In Delhi, AAP has secured four seats – New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, while Congress will be contesting from three constituencies – Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West.

Moving to Haryana, the Congress party will field candidates in nine constituencies while AAP will focus on Kurukshetra. In Gujarat, where 26 seats are at stake, Congress will be competing in 24 constituencies, reserving two for AAP in Bharuch and Bhavnagar. Chandigarh will witness Congress competing for the solitary seat. In Goa, Congress will be contesting in both available seats.

In Punjab, however, both the parties had already decided to go alone as the state units of both parties stuck to their position of not aligning with the other. In Assam, too, AAP has already announced the names of three candidates

Delhi | Congress and AAP announce seat-sharing in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa

In Delhi (7 seats), Congress to contest on 3 and AAP on 4

In Gujarat (26 seats), Congress to contest on 24 and AAP on 2 (in Bharuch and Bhavnagar)

In Haryana (10 seats), Congress to… pic.twitter.com/vCauAdvkUm

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024