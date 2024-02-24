AP Assembly Elections: TDP-JSP Announces First List; Check 118 Candidates Names Here

Vijayawada: The TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan combine has announced the first list of their candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Assembly elections. The list consists a total of 118 names of candidates of both the parties. Both the leaders said that the seat allocation was done considering to accommodate the BJP in case it decides to join the alliance. According to the first released list, TDP candidates will contest from 94 constituencies while Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena will contest from 24 seats. Notably, both parties announced their alliance long ago, but the delay in seat sharing has caused some displeasure in the candidates of both parties.

“This union is for the future of the state. This is the first step for a great effort,” said Naidu, while addressing a press conference at his residence in Undavalli.

AP Assembly Elections: TDP-JSP’s Seat Sharing On Remaining Seats

Both parties are expected to announce the seat-sharing arrangement of the remaining 57 of the 175 Assembly constituencies soon. Notably, Janasena will contest three Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 from the state.

Currently, discussions on seat sharing are underway with the BJP for a possible pre-poll alliance, Deccan Herald reported citing sources.

AP Assembly Elections: Election Date

The state Assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted along with Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is working and encouraging voters of the state to ensure over 83 percent polling in the upcoming elections in the state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

The commission is conducting several programmes to educate voters on the importance of exercising their franchise.

“During 2019 polls, the state recorded an average polling percentage of 79.77 while the national average was 69 percent,” said Meena in a press release.