Making a Difference: Sancta Maria Students Impact Lives with ISP Street Child United and Heal A Child initiatives

The compassionate community of Sancta Maria came together with a shared commitment to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the underprivileged. The students have spearheaded two successful fundraisers, namely ISP Street Child United (ISP X SCU) and ‘Heal A Child‘, each garnering over 1 lakh donations.

Fundraising initiatives at Sancta Maria International School

The campaign, ISP X SCU, was an initiative in collaboration with the NGO ‘Street Child United,’ which is dedicated to creating a brighter future for children living on the streets through the transformative power of sports. The programme aimed to provide support and resources to SCU for their commendable efforts in uplifting the lives of these vulnerable children.

The second campaign, ‘Heal A Child,’ addresses the critical issue of children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds struggling to access proper medical treatment. In response, Sancta Maria students took the initiative to create a separate wing dedicated to raising funds for medical treatment, providing vital supplies, and supporting life-saving surgeries and treatments.

Expressing gratitude towards the generous donors, Sancta Maria acknowledges the overwhelming support that allowed the students to raise a substantial amount to further the cause championed by ISP X SCU and Heal a Child. The success of these fundraisers not only showcases the philanthropic spirit within the Sancta Maria community but also emphasises the values of empathy and compassion instilled in the students.

“We are proud of our students. Their dedication to creating a positive impact on the lives of those in need reflects the values; happiness and value creation we strive to instil at Sancta Maria. As we continue our commitment to giving back to the community, we are grateful for the overwhelming support from our parents, families and staff,” said Ms. Ruchira Ghosh, Principal, Sancta Maria.

About Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad

Sancta Maria International School is a Cambridge Pathway curriculum school in Hyderabad, established in 2011 by the highly respected Saint Mary’s Educational Society. The school’s vision is to “unlock the potential of every learner for a better world” and it is part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) global network of schools.

About International Schools Partnership (ISP)

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global network of 82 schools, serving students aged 2 to 18. With learners and learning at its core, ISP continuously strives for improvement to create positive educational experiences for students, teachers, leaders and parents in all its schools.

About ISP’s Collaboration with Street Child United

International Schools Partnership (ISP) collaborates with Street Child United (SCU), promoting and supporting SCUs work to improve the lives and protect the rights of homeless young people globally. ISPs engagement aims to raise awareness among students, parents, and school staff, fostering understanding of the challenges faced by these young individuals.

About Heal-a-Child Foundation

Heal-a-Child Foundation is a non-profit organisation with a vital mission to rescue vulnerable children from avoidable suffering. Focused on children capable of overcoming illnesses but hindered by families financial constraints, the foundation seeks to alleviate the burdensome medical expenses associated with prolonged hospitalisation.