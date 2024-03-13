In addition to financial support, Rahul Gandhi also pledged to double the central government’s allocation for ASHA workers, as well as women employed in anganwadis and mid-day meal schemes.

Rs 1 Lakh To Poor Women Annually, 50% Quota In Govt Jobs: Congess Announces ‘Mahila Nyay’ Guarantees

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive plan for women in India through five key initiatives under the ‘Mahila Nyay’ guarantees. These initiatives, according to the party, aim to uplift and support women across various sectors of society. One of the primary guarantees is the provision of Rs 1 lakh annually for economically disadvantaged women. Additionally, the party promised of 50 per cent reservation in government jobs for women. Addressing a women’s rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, Gandhi reiterated his party’s dedication to advancing women’s rights and opportunities.

Here are the 5 Mahila Nyay guarantees

Mahalaxmi: This guarantee promises to deposit Rs 1 lakh directly into the bank accounts of poor women annually.

Aadhi Aabadi Pura Hakk: 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs

Shakti Ka Sammaan: Under this, the government’s contribution to the monthly income of Anganwadi, ASHA and midday meal workers will be doubled.

Adhikar Maitri: A nodal officer will be appointed in every district to educate women about their rights and provide assistance in legal matters.

Savitribai Phule hostel: The government of India will build at least one hostel for working women at district headquarters. The number of hostels across the country will be doubled.

नारी शक्ति को मेरा प्रणाम! कांग्रेस आपको 5 ऐसी गारंटियां दे रही है जिनसे देश में महिलाओं का जीवन हमेशा के लिए बदल जाएगा। • महालक्ष्मी: सबसे गरीब परिवारों की एक महिला को हर वर्ष 1 लाख रुपए की गारंटी। • आधी आबादी, पूरा हक़: केंद्र सरकार में सभी नई भर्तियों का आधा हिस्सा… pic.twitter.com/fmGDfxUFV0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2024

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the grand old party’s commitment to women empowerment during a media address. He elaborated on the five guarantees under the “Nari Nyay Guarantee,” emphasising the importance of each initiative in promoting gender equality and ensuring women’s rights across various sectors.

“Congress is announcing ‘Nari Nyay Guarantee’ today. Under this, the party is going to set a new agenda for women in the country,” Kharge said.







