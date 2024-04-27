Home

Mamata Banerjee Injured After She Slips And Falls While Boarding Helicopter During Poll Campaign: VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol.

It can be seen in the video that after climbing the stairs in the helicopter, Mamata was trying to sit on the seat, however, she slipped and fell. There is no official statement about the incident yet.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024







