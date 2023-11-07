National

Mizoram Elections 2023: Tough Fight Between Mizo National Front, Congress For Mamit Seat

Mamit Elections 2023: In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated Er. Lalzirliana as its candidate, while the grand old party has nominated K Lalthanzama to contest. Check latest news and updates on Mizoram Election Candidates List, Polling Schedule and Counting Dates. Know about Mizoram election Results, MLA candidates, Assembly Seats, Voting dates and more.

