Not Finding Voter ID Card At Last Moment? Check These 11 Alternative Documents

For the voters, who can’t find their voter ID cards at the last moment, the Election Commission issued a notification regarding 11 alternative IDs that can be used to cast a vote.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 started on Friday at 7 AM across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories. Apart from this, voting for assembly elections in the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also started along with voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday morning. Arunachal will be polling for two Lok Sabha seats and the 60-member Assembly. Apart from Arunachal, Sikkim will vote for 32 assembly seats and a lone Lok Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Alternative ID cards

Voters can bring their Aadhaar Card to the poll booth centre to cast their vote if they missed their voter ID card.

Voters can use their passbooks as an alternative document to cast vote.

MNREGA Job Card

The health insurance smart card under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour can also be used.

Driving license as proof of identity can also be used to cast their vote at polling booths.

Voters use their PAN card instead of Voter ID cards for voting.

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Service Identity Cards with Photograph issued to employees by Central /State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.







