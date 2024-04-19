Actor and Producer Neha Dhupia Unveils the 3rd Edition of Utkrisht – Alumni Icons of Manav Rachna 2024

Manav Rachna’s Utkrisht felicitates alumni change makers for their impactful contributions to the society

Ms. Neha Dhupia – Actor, Producer and Beauty Pageant launched the book ‘Utkrisht’, a compilation of inspiring alumni stories

The event witnessed the honouring of 27 eminent alumni brought who have made a mark in their respective fields

The highly anticipated alumni book, “Utkrisht: Icons of Manav Rachna 2024“, chronicling the remarkable journeys and accomplishments of Manav Rachnas esteemed alumni was launched today. This book serves as a tribute to the exceptional alumni whose remarkable performance and outstanding brilliance have left a mark in their respective fields.

Unveiling the Illustrious Utkrisht: Icons of Manav Rachna 2024

The Chief Guest for the event, Actor & Producer, Ms. Neha Dhupia, did the honour of unveiling the book in the company of Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP- MREI; and other senior dignitaries from Manav Rachna, students, teachers, and families of Manav Rachna alumni. The inaugural of the books maiden edition was graced and unveiled by the legendary cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev in 2002, while the unveiling of its subsequent edition was elegantly launched by the esteemed Indian Film Director and Screenwriter, Shri Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Celebrating the Remarkable Odyssey of Our Esteemed Alumni

This year’s alumni book speaks highly of the esteemed alumni, including Dr. Abha Rani Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Indian Revenue Service; Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication; Prof. (Dr.) Victor Gambhir, President, JECRC University; Priyanka Mangla, Scientist, Indian Space Research Organisation; Kunal Chopra, Deputy Director, Directorate General of Civil Aviation; Amit Kumar, Scientist, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Om Prakash Karhana, Asian Champion, Shot put (Indoor & Outdoor); Shapath Bhardwaj, International Trap Shooter; Sanya Sharma, International 10m Rifle Shooter; Pranjal Tanwar, National Champion, Inline Hockey; Dr. Ashish Pruthi, Director of Marketing, Stanley Black & Decker; Nitin Aggarwal, Head of Generative AI, Google; Kaifi Bharti, Founder & CMO, Heights Group; Akansha Tripathi, Singer & Songwriter; Sumit Sharma, Actor, Indian Film Industry; Jatin Chaudhary, Producer and Film Maker, Indian Film Industry; Dr. Vaani Bhasin, Singer and Songwriter; Shivani Bhardwaj, Founder, Foxtalks & Social Worker; Arpit Tyagi | Gaurav Dua, Co-Founders, Hobit; Aarnav Kalra, Founder, Beforv; Palak Arora, Founder, SatGuru Superfoods; Saksham Gupta, Associate Director, PWC; Dr. Sonia Kinra, District Judge, Panchkula; Bhavesh Bhisht, Data Sc. Engineer, Nokia; Bani Dhall, Social Media Influencer; and Aakash Trikha, Co-founder, Kasturi Creations.

Chief Guest, Neha Dhupia, Indian Actor and Producer shared with joy, “I have always believed that education is a journey of perpetual growth, requiring openness and receptivity to new knowledge. It is through patience and dedication that one truly grasps the essence of learning. I congratulate Manav Rachna on fostering an environment that encourages both personal and academic development. It is often said that education and learning are distinct concepts, with the latter being a lifelong pursuit, and Manav Rachna institution exemplifies this belief by instilling a culture of continuous learning and growth in its students.”

Amazed with the scintillating performances of the alumni, Dr. Prashant Bhalla said, “It fills me with immense pride to stand here today and witness the fructification of our founders visionary ideals. Each accomplishment serves as a poignant homage to his enduring legacy. Our alumni and faculty consistently uphold his life and philosophy, ensuring that our institution remains aligned with his vision. As we welcome innovative and youthful minds, we are entrusted with guiding them in the right direction.”

Congratulating the Utkrisht Icons of Manav Rachna 2024, Dr. Amit Bhalla said, “As we gather here for the third edition of Utkrisht, envisioning a future where Manav Rachnas students will indisputably excel on the global stage, we remain steadfast in our commitment to realizing the visionary aspirations of our Founder Dr. O.P. Bhalla.“

Ms. Sanya Bhalla, Head- Alumni Relations shared, “Utkrisht stands as an extravaganza, weaving remarkable narratives of all involved. Through mentoring programs, events, and extensive networking opportunities, we strive to foster growth and development.” She also introduced the recent launch of the “Give at MR” program, which aims to catalyze transformation in the lives of future generations. Each contribution made under ‘Give at MR’ serves as a ribbon of hope, igniting aspirations and paving the way for a brighter and more promising future.”

Prof. (Dr) Gauri Bhasin, Chief Operating Officer, MREI said, “Three years ago, Utkrisht – The Icons of Manav Rachna was conceptualized and developed with the aim of showcasing the achievements of our alumni, serving as an illuminating beacon for aspiring leaders. Its inception dates back to 2022 when 25 alumni were meticulously selected from a pool of 39,000 individuals spanning over 54 countries, and their stories were documented. Since then, Utkrisht has experienced continuous growth and elevation. As we gather today for the launch of the third edition, Utkrisht stands as a monumental testament, serving as a guiding light for every esteemed alum of Manav Rachna.“

The event also featured captivating performances by alumni such as Ms. Akanksha Tripathi and Dr Vaani Bhasin.

All the alumni reminisced about their days and shared anecdotes of their time at Manav Rachna, they also emphasized the importance of education in shaping future leaders and change-makers.

This annual event is a testament to fostering strong ties between the alumni community and the institution. Manav Rachna reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing support and opportunities for personal and professional growth to all its members.