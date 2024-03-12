Palm Oil: A Versatile and Sustainable Global Resource

Palm oil is a versatile and widely used vegetable oil derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree. It holds a crucial position in the global agricultural and food industries due to its unique properties and diverse applications. Oil palm trees originated in West Africa in the year 1875 over 149 years ago, they were introduced to South-East Asia primarily for ornamental purposes. Presently, Indonesia and Malaysia collectively account for more than 85% of the worlds palm oil supply. However, it is noteworthy that palm oil is cultivated in 42 additional countries across the globe. This widespread cultivation underscores the global significance of palm oil production worldwide.

The Malaysian palm oilindustry operates within a framework of stringent regulations, currently encompassing over 15 laws and regulations. Ongoing efforts focus on implementing various approaches and technologies aimed at minimising the industrys impact on the environment. These practices have proven successful in oil palm plantations, palm oil mills, and refineries.

Versatility in Applications

Palm oils versatility shines across industries. In the food sector, its a go-to for cooking oils, margarines, and processed foods due to its unique balanced fatty acids composition, ideal for high-temperature cooking. Beyond food, palm oil features in personal care items like soaps, shampoos, and cosmetics, valued for its versatility and functionality. stability and smooth texture.

Dr. Meena Mehta, an Associate professor who is currently working as a visiting Faculty in Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Home Science & Department of Food Science and Nutrition, S.N.D.T Womens University expressed her views saying, “Palm oil is a versatile and sustainable gift from nature, plays a crucial role in nourishing the world. I believe in highlighting the benefits of palm oil, from its unmatched efficiency in food production to its contribution to economic growth and rural development. Embracing responsible practices, we can harness the power of palm oil to create a healthier, more prosperous future for all.”

Nutritional Value

Palm oil is a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamin E and Provitamin A (especially beta-carotene) . These antioxidants are vital for sustaining good health as they counter the harmful effects of free radicals in the body and aid in supporting immune function. Palm oils nutritional profile contributes to its use in various food products, helping meet dietary requirements and promoting overall well-being.

About the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) is committed to positioning Malaysia as the global leader in certified sustainable palm oil. Through dedicated efforts, MPOC prioritises the promotion of Malaysian palm oil as a healthy, sustainable, and ethical choice for consumers worldwide, achieved by actively engaging with stakeholders and improving market access and acceptance of the MSPO certification.

The Council has a network of regional offices in China (Shanghai), India (Mumbai), the Middle East (Jeddah and Istanbul), Europe (Brussels and Russia) and Africa (Cairo and Johannesburg). Through its head office in Kuala Lumpur and the regional offices, MPOC plays a vital role in facilitating the Malaysian palm oil industry’s trade expansion by constantly identifying and capitalising on the latest market trends and opportunities.

The plantation industry, particularly palm oil, is one of the main pillars of the Malaysian economy. The palm oil sector has significantly contributed to providing a continuous inflow of export earnings by exporting raw commodity and value-added products to the global market.

For more information on MPOC and Malaysian palm oil, visit mpoc.org.my.