PM Modi Inaugurates 2,000 Rail Infra Projects, Says ‘Pace Of Work Even After BJP’s 3rd Term Surprising Everyone’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores on Monday via video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. In his address, after dedicating projects to the nation, the Prime Minster said that the third term of the BJP government is going to start from June but the scale and pace of the work has surprised everyone.

“Today, the foundation stone of more than 2,000 projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. The third term of this government is going to start from June but the scale and speed with which work has been started is surprising everyone..,” he said.

He further stated that the youths of the country will be the top beneficiaries of these projects and will get new employment opportunities.

“The youth will be the top beneficiaries of these projects. It will provide them with new employment opportunities. ‘Viksit Bharat’ is the Bharat of young aspirations. I want to tell the youth that your aspirations are my resolve! Your dreams and hard work combined with my resolve is the guarantee of ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

Redevelopment Projects Of 553 Railway Stations

Stations under the projects, which are spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. The selected stations will act as ‘City Centres’ and will be equipped with modern passenger facilities like roof plazas, landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façades, kids play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

Under the project, the stations will be redeveloped to be environment-friendly and accessible to people with special-abilities. The redesigning of station buildings will be inspired by local culture and architecture.

PM Modi Inaugurated Gomti Nagar Station

Further, PM Modi inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore.

To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in the upper and lower basement, a government release said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 1500 road bridges and underpasses.

These road overbridges and underpasses are spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crore. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity, and efficiency of rail travel.

(With agency inputs)