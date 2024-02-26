PM Modi Inaugurates Global Textile Expo Bharat Tex 2024, Unveils His Vision For Textile Sector With Five F’s

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country – Bharat Tex 2024 at the national capital’s Bharat Mandapam on Monday. While addressing the gathering at the event, he unveiled his vision for the country’s textile sector by coining five Fs – F’s – farm, fibre, factory, fashion and foreign. He said. “We are connecting all elements of the textile value chain with five Fs…This journey of the five F’s – farm, fibre, factory, fashion and foreign, in a way the whole scene is in front of us, keeping this principle of the five Fs in mind, we are encouraging farmers, MSMEs, and exports. We have also amended the definition of MSME in terms of investment and turnover, this will increase the scale and size of the industries. Even after growing up, they will be able to get the benefits of government schemes.”

The massive event will showcase India’s prowess in the textile Sector and reaffirm India’s position as a global textile powerhouse,” an official statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office read.

Organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the government, Bharat Tex 2024 is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment, with an overarching focus on sustainability, PMO said.

PM Modi thanked all the attendees who came from over 100 countries by stating, “Today, over 3000 exhibitors from over 100 countries, 3,000 buyers and 40,000 trade visitors have come together to attend this event. This event has become a platform for the members of the textile ecosystem to meet and share their thoughts..,” PM Modi said.

PMO added that the four days event will feature over 65 knowledge sessions with more than 100 global panelists discussing various issues facing relevant to the sector.

“It will also have dedicated pavilions on sustainability and circularity, an ‘Indi Haat’, fashion presentations on diverse themes such as Indian Textiles Heritage, sustainability, and global designs, as well as interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations,” the release said.

Bharat Tex 2024 is expected to witness participation of policymakers and global CEOs, over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 40,000 business visitors, besides textiles students, weavers, artisans and textile workers.

With more than 50 announcements and MoUs expected to be signed during the event, it is envisaged to provide further impetus to investment and trade in the textile sector and help push up exports, PMO said.

(with agency inputs)