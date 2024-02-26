Section 144 Imposed in Dehradun Ahead of Uttarakhand Budget Session: Check List Of Restrictions

Uttarakhand Budget 2024: Keeping the security issues in mind, the Dehradun administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly, just ahead of the Uttarakhand Budget Sesson. Notably, the five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is going to start on Monday.

The government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to present a budget of approximately Rs 90 thousand crores. The Uttarakhand government will table the ‘Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill’ in the assembly during the upcoming budget session to deal strictly with miscreants damaging government and private property during protests.

As part of the bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the accused involved in the disturbance.

What is Section 144

It should be noted that the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 imposed in an area authorises the Executive Magistrate to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area. As per the law, every member of such ‘unlawful assembly’ can be booked for engaging in rioting.

List Of Restrictions Under Section 144

The restrictions under Section 144 include a ban on unlawful assembly of more than five people.

You cannot hold any unauthorised processions, including religious and political march.

Hold demonstrations is prohibited.

Bursting firecrackers are banned.

Using loudspeakers is not allowed.

Music bands in a procession are not permitted.

Uttarakhand Pre-Budget Dialogue

Earlier, in January, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a ‘Pre-Budget Dialogue’ program in Dehradun and asked for suggestions from fellow countrymen.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity, stating that the Budget should reflect the sentiments, aspirations, and expectations of everyone. Dhami highlighted the need to incorporate the concerns and solutions for the common people in the Budget.

“We have started an initiative – we seek everyone’s suggestions for the Budget. This Budget is not just a government document, that it will be presented in a format. I believe that it should be inclusive of everyone’s sentiments, aspirations and expectations. The needs of the common people and the solutions for them should be included in the Budget. Ever since I started shouldering this responsibility (as the CM), we have considered public participation important. Budget should be as per the sentiments of the people,” CM Dhami said in a public address.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand became India’s first state to pass the Uniform Civil Code. Earlier on February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a “historic day in the history of Uttarakhand.”

He emphasized that the legislation benefits every section of society, asserting that a government promise to the people has been fulfilled.

(With inputs from ANI)