‘Not Joining Another Party’: Arvinder Singh Lovely Issues Clarification After Quitting Congress Delhi Unit Post

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has issued a clarification, saying that he will not any other party.

New Delhi: Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation as the head of the Delhi Congress today has triggered speculation about a possible shift to the BJP. However, in recent developments, the Congress leader has dismissed such rumours, asserting that he remains a member of Congress. His resignation, he insists, is merely an expression of dissent towards the alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

“This pain is not just mine. It belongs to all the leaders of Congress. I shared it with Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter. And those of you spreading rumours that I have done this because I was upset over ticket distribution—you know, I introduced the candidates three days ago at a press conference,” Arvinder Singh Lovely was quoted saying in a report by NDTV.

Reaction From Delhi Congress Chief

As Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as Delhi Congress chief, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria announced on Sunday that his resignation has been accepted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with immediate effect.

Babaria said, “We might face some challenges after Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation. But that does not mean any of our work will be halted or that our candidates might lose.”

Revealing further, he said, “I stopped him at many places because the people who should not have been promoted were getting promoted. And it caused a demoralising effect on the other workers of the party…”

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

“Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-Charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as media head of the DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all block presidents in the city. Resultantly, more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a block president,” he said.

