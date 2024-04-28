Home

News

Ahmedabad To Surat Car Rally Organised By NRIs In Support Of PM Modi, BJP

Most of these NRIs are Gujaratis who are in Gujarat to join the election campaign and lend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Car Rally Gujarat: The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoy support not only from the local, indigenous people but also from many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Taking this support further, a group of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) embarked on a car rally on Sunday from Ahmedabad to Surat to campaign for the BJP while passing through nine Lok Sabha constituencies.

Most of these NRIs are Gujaratis who are in Gujarat to join the election campaign and lend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rally, organised by the BJP’s foreign affairs department, made its way through the key towns of Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, and Bharuch, aiming to culminate in Surat where they will be received and felicitated by Gujarat BJP president CR Patil.

Digant Sompura, the convener of the BJP’s foreign affairs department, highlighted the dedication of the participants who, “despite lacking the right to vote or stand for election, are fervently campaigning at their own expense”.

“Our purpose is to contribute to PM Modi’s vision,” Sompura said.

“We have gathered here from various parts of the globe, including the UK, Africa, New Zealand, and the US, to advocate for nation-building and raise political awareness,” he said.

“The rally, covering nearly 270 kilometres and traversing nine Lok Sabha constituencies, is more than just a political gesture. It is a mobilization of over 300 NRIs and Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRGs), who are meeting locals and spreading the word about their support for the BJP. This is our way of supporting the BJP during this crucial voting period,” Sompura added.

(With IANS inputs)







