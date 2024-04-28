Home

‘PAANN’ Looted Odisha’s Wealth; Modi Works For Billionaires, Patnaik For ‘Select Few’: Rahul Gandhi’s Scathing Charge

Addressing a poll rally in Salepur, Cuttack, Rahul Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting each other in the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, in reality, they are working together.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Kendrapara, Odisha, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, claiming that the state’s ruling party was in a “partnership” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and together they have “looted wealth” of the people of Odisha.

In a snide dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said “Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik”.

“…and together they have looted your wealth,” the Congress MP alleged.

He claimed that the BRS also used to work with the BJP in Telangana and the Congress ousted it from power in the last year’s state polls.

“Rs 9 lakh crore was looted through the mining scam. Rs 20,000 crore was looted through land grabs. The plantation scam was of 15,000 crore. As soon as the Congress government is formed here and in Delhi, we will start giving you back your money,” Gandhi stated.

‘Modi works for billionaires, Patnaik for ‘select few’

Attacking PM Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi government works for billionaires while Patnaik’s dispensation works for “select people” in Odisha.

Gandhi claimed that though Patnaik is the chief minister of Odisha, the government is being run by his aide VK Pandian.

“While Naveen-babu has given you Pandian, I will tell you what Congress will give you. If we come to power at the Centre, we will do five revolutionary works. We will make a list of all the poor families, and one woman from a family will be selected and we will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually to her bank account. It is Rs 8,500 per month,” he said.

‘Pehli naukri pakki’

“We will bring a scheme — ‘pehli naukri pakki’. All the unemployed youths with degrees and diplomas will get apprenticeships, we will give you the guarantee of your first job for a year. It will be in the public sector, private sector, government hospitals and offices,” he added.

Gandhi said that if Congress formed the government in Odisha, it would provide Rs 2,000 per month to women, Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths, 200 units of free electricity and LPG at Rs 500 per cylinder.

“While uncle-ji has worked for 22 billionaires, we are going to create crores of lakhpatis,” he said.

BJP calls tribals ‘banabasi’

The Congress leader alleged that BJP refers to tribals as ‘banabasi’ or forest-dwellers instead of ‘adibasi’ or indigenous people.

“The tribals are not ‘banabasi’, they are the ‘adibasi’, meaning they have the first right to the land, forest and water. Modi has taken away tribal rights and given them to industries. Congress will give tribals their rights back,” Gandhi said.

Congress will waive off farm loans

He said that if Congress returns to power, it will waive off farm loans.

“Whenever there is a need, Congress will waive off crop loans,” he said, adding that a legal framework for MSP for all crops will also be ensured.

“The salary of Anganwadi and ASHA workers will be doubled, while MGNREGA wage will be hiked to Rs 400 per day,” he said.

Odisha will vote in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls simultaneously in four phases, starting on May 13. There are 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state and a 147-member assembly.

