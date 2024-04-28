Home

News

Heatwave Alert Sounded In Kerala After Two People Succumb To Sunstroke

The Indian Meteorological Department has declared an alert for some parts of the state.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Heatwave: The ongoing heatwave has claimed the lives of two people who succumbed to sunstroke in Kerala as the news was confirmed on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as E Lakshmi, 90, of Palakkad, and UM Viswanathan, 53, of Chokli in Kannur district.

E Lakshmi was found in a canal in Elapully with burn injuries on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to the heat. Her post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday revealed that she died of sunstroke.

UM Viswanathan was admitted to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness and nausea after he suffered burn injuries while he was digging a well. He also died on Sunday and the death was also attributed to sunstroke.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared an alert for some parts of the state.

A heat wave warning was announced for Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur districts till Monday evening.

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad district, around 40°C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) during 28 April to 2 May 2024,” said IMD.

In Palakkad, the temperature rose by 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The Kerala government has announced a week’s holiday for Anganwadi centers in the state due to the high temperatures in the state, and the State Disaster Management Authority has advised the people to guard themselves from heatstroke and asked people to stay indoors.

(With IANS inputs)







