PM Modi Turns Poetic In Karnataka, Says ‘Na Thakunga, Na Rukunga, Na Jhukunga’

While addressing a public rally in Karnataka, PM Modi said Congress is committing a huge mistake by working against democracy in the state.

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reasserted his unwavering commitment to the nation, stating that the actions and dedication of his government in the last decade have not gone unnoticed by its citizens. Borrowing words from the poetry of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, PM Modi profoundly illustrated his indomitable spirit:”Na thakunga, Na rukunga, Na jhukunga” (“I shall not tire, I shall not halt, I shall not kneel.”)



Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka’s Davanagere on Sunday, PM Modi said, “I came here in 2014 and 2019, but 2024 is something different. This country has tested me over the past 10 years. Modi’s words and commitment are being watched by the country, 280 crore eyeballs.”

“After these 10 years, when I have come, it is a Modi known by you, tested by you and the one who has dedicated his whole life to you all,” he said.

“Na thakunga, Na rukunga, Na jhukunga (I won’t get tired, I won’t stop, I won’t bow down) and will keep working for you all; this is Modi’s guarantee and you have seen it for the last 10 years,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi Attacks Karnataka Government

PM Modi further attacked the Karnataka government, accusing it of halting the New Education Policy in the state and saying that irrespective of political differences, no party has the right to “destroy” people’s future. Moreover, Prime Minister Modi also said Congress is committing a huge mistake by working against democracy in the state.

“Congress has put a break on the New Education Policy (NEP) in Karnataka. After 30 years, it was framed under the leadership of a big scientist from Karnataka only and inputs from more than 20 lakh people were taken. But, to please their ‘vote bank’, they have ended it (NEP) to put a lock on the future of your kids, the youth. I am saying this with a lot of pain, we might be having political differences, but no one has the right to destroy the future of people,” he further said.

Here, the state government has stopped work in the irrigation and health sectors under pressure (danda). Working against democracy on the land of Visvesvaraya, Congress is committing a huge mistake,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Congress party over the Supreme Court’s judgement on EVM and said that the apex court has given a ‘tight slap’ after which the party doesn’t even have ‘excuses’ to make after losing elections.

“The state of Karnataka has created a panic in the Congress party with the voting on April 26. They are very frustrated. Congress is working with all might to ensure that something happens on May 7, and they are at least able to open their accounts. This huge gathering is clearly showing that the people of the state will punish Congress for its sins,” he said.

PM Modi Slams Internal Battle In Congress

“The day is not far when all the internal battles within the Congress party will come out on the roads. Everyone will be putting the blame for the loss on each other. Earlier, they used to put the whole blame on EVM. They start chanting ‘EVM EVM’ as soon as the election comes. But now the Supreme Court has given such a tight slap, that even this excuse can’t be given,” PM Modi added.

Polling was conducted on Friday in 14 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. The remaining seats will go to the polls on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In 2019, the BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. While Congress and JD(S), who were in coalition government in the state, could only win a seat each,.

