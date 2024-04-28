Full Schedule, Candidates List, Top Constituencies – All You Need to Know

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: As per the EC announcement, the Odisha assembly elections will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. The EC said the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The development comes as the term of the current assembly elected in 2019 will expire on June 2, 2024.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule
Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7
Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14
Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17
Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1
Results: June 4
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates List
According to the updates to the Election Commission, as many as 266 candidates have filed 483 nomination papers for 28 Assembly seats for elections. In the Assembly segments, 20 candidates have filed nominations for Berhampur Assembly seat, while 14 candidates each for Digapahandi and Koraput Assembly constituencies.
Odisha Pradesh Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak has filed nominations for Nuapada Assembly segment and BJP leader Sidhant Mohapatra filed nominations for Digapahandi Vidhan Sabha seat.
Likewise, 39 including 10 independent candidates have filed nominations for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput parliamentary constituencies. Over 13 candidates have filed nominations for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency while only four candidates have filed their nominations for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat. 11 candidates have filed nominations each for Kalahandi and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats.
As per the EC schedule, the scrutiny of nominations will be held on Friday, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations by April 29.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of Constituencies
- Padampur
- Bijepur
- Bargarh
- Attabira
- Bhatli
- Brajarajnagar
- Jharsuguda
- Talsara
- Sundargarh
- Biramitrapur
- Raghunathpali
- Rourkela
- Rajgangpur
- Bonai
- Kuchinda
- Rengali
- Sambalpur
- Rairakhol
- Deogarh
- Telkoi
- Ghasipura
- Anandpur
- Patna
- Keonjhar
- Champua
- Jashipur
- Saraskana
- Rairangpur
- Bangriposi
- Karanjia
- Udala
- Badasahi
- Baripada
- Morada
- Jaleswar
- Bhograi
- Basta
- Balasore
- Remuna
- Nilgiri
- Soro
- Simulia
- Bhandaripokhari
- Bhadrak
- Basudevpur
- Dhamnagar
- Chandabali
- Binjharpur
- Bari
- Barchana
- Dharmasala
- Korei
- Dhenkanal
- Hindol
- Kamakshyanagar
- Parjanga
- Pallahara
- Talcher
- Angul
- Chhendipada
- Athmallik
- Birmaharajpur
- Sonepur
- Loisingha
- Patnagarh
- Bolangir
- Titlagarh
- Kantabanji
- Nuapada
- Khariar
- Umerkote
- Jharigam
- Nabarangpur
- Dabugam
- Lanjigarh
- Junagarh
- Dharmagarh
- Bhawanipatna
- Narla
- Baliguda
- Udayagiri
- Phulbani
- Kantamal
- Boudh
- Baramba
- Banki
- Athgarh
- Barabati-Cuttack
- Choudwar-Cuttack
- Niali
- Cuttack Sadar
- Salepur
- Mahanga
- Patkura
- Kendrapara
- Aul
- Rajanagar
- Mahakalapada
- Paradeep
- Tirtol
- Balikuda-Erasama
- Jagatsinghpur
- Kakatpur
- Nimapara
- Puri
- Brahmagiri
- Satyabadi
- Pipili
- Jayadev
- Bhubaneswar Central
- Bhubaneswar North
- Ekamra Bhubaneswar
- Jatani
- Begunia
- Khurda
- Chilika
- Ranpur
- Khandapada
- Daspalla
- Nayagarh
- Bhanjanagar
- Polasara
- Kabisuryanagar
- Khalikote
- Chhatrapur
- Aska
- Surada
- Sanakhemundi
- Hinjili
- Gopalpur
- Berhampur
- Digapahandi
- Chikiti
- Mohana
- Paralakhemundi
- Gunupur
- Bissam Cuttack
- Rayagada
- Laxmipur
- Kotpad
- Jeypore
- Koraput
- Pottangi
- Malkangiri
- Chitrakonda
Odisha Assembly Elections: 2019 Results
In the 2019 Odisha assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 113 seats with a thumping majority and formed the state government for a fifth consecutive term under chief minister Naveen Patnaik. In 2029, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats followed by Congress at 9. The other rest seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent candidate.
