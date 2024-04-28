Home

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 First Phase: Full Schedule, Candidates List, Top Constituencies – All You Need to Know

Odisha Assembly Election 2024

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the voting for the 147-member Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1. The EC said the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The development comes as the term of the current assembly elected in 2019 will expire on June 2, 2024.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7

Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17

Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1

Results: June 4

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates List

According to the updates to the Election Commission, as many as 266 candidates have filed 483 nomination papers for 28 Assembly seats for elections. In the Assembly segments, 20 candidates have filed nominations for Berhampur Assembly seat, while 14 candidates each for Digapahandi and Koraput Assembly constituencies.

Odisha Pradesh Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak has filed nominations for Nuapada Assembly segment and BJP leader Sidhant Mohapatra filed nominations for Digapahandi Vidhan Sabha seat.

Likewise, 39 including 10 independent candidates have filed nominations for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput parliamentary constituencies. Over 13 candidates have filed nominations for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency while only four candidates have filed their nominations for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat. 11 candidates have filed nominations each for Kalahandi and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats.

As per the EC schedule, the scrutiny of nominations will be held on Friday, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations by April 29.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of Constituencies

Padampur

Bijepur

Bargarh

Attabira

Bhatli

Brajarajnagar

Jharsuguda

Talsara

Sundargarh

Biramitrapur

Raghunathpali

Rourkela

Rajgangpur

Bonai

Kuchinda

Rengali

Sambalpur

Rairakhol

Deogarh

Telkoi

Ghasipura

Anandpur

Patna

Keonjhar

Champua

Jashipur

Saraskana

Rairangpur

Bangriposi

Karanjia

Udala

Badasahi

Baripada

Morada

Jaleswar

Bhograi

Basta

Balasore

Remuna

Nilgiri

Soro

Simulia

Bhandaripokhari

Bhadrak

Basudevpur

Dhamnagar

Chandabali

Binjharpur

Bari

Barchana

Dharmasala

Korei

Dhenkanal

Hindol

Kamakshyanagar

Parjanga

Pallahara

Talcher

Angul

Chhendipada

Athmallik

Birmaharajpur

Sonepur

Loisingha

Patnagarh

Bolangir

Titlagarh

Kantabanji

Nuapada

Khariar

Umerkote

Jharigam

Nabarangpur

Dabugam

Lanjigarh

Junagarh

Dharmagarh

Bhawanipatna

Narla

Baliguda

Udayagiri

Phulbani

Kantamal

Boudh

Baramba

Banki

Athgarh

Barabati-Cuttack

Choudwar-Cuttack

Niali

Cuttack Sadar

Salepur

Mahanga

Patkura

Kendrapara

Aul

Rajanagar

Mahakalapada

Paradeep

Tirtol

Balikuda-Erasama

Jagatsinghpur

Kakatpur

Nimapara

Puri

Brahmagiri

Satyabadi

Pipili

Jayadev

Bhubaneswar Central

Bhubaneswar North

Ekamra Bhubaneswar

Jatani

Begunia

Khurda

Chilika

Ranpur

Khandapada

Daspalla

Nayagarh

Bhanjanagar

Polasara

Kabisuryanagar

Khalikote

Chhatrapur

Aska

Surada

Sanakhemundi

Hinjili

Gopalpur

Berhampur

Digapahandi

Chikiti

Mohana

Paralakhemundi

Gunupur

Bissam Cuttack

Rayagada

Laxmipur

Kotpad

Jeypore

Koraput

Pottangi

Malkangiri

Chitrakonda

Odisha Assembly Elections: 2019 Results

In the 2019 Odisha assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 113 seats with a thumping majority and formed the state government for a fifth consecutive term under chief minister Naveen Patnaik. In 2029, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats followed by Congress at 9. The other rest seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent candidate.







