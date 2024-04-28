Home

Kids Won’t Even Remember Congress 10 Yrs From Now: Rajnath Singh’s ‘Dinosaurs’ Jibe At Gujarat Rally

Rajnath Singh targeted the Congress over corruption, claiming that previous dispensations led by the grand-old party have been accused serious graft charges.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (File Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Defence Minister and BJP veteran Rajnath Singh Sunday took potshots at the Congress, asserting that the opposition party will soon become extinct and disappear from the face of the Earth akin to the dinosaurs.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, the BJP leader claimed that the Congress will be “finished” after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and asserted that children may not be able to tell about grand-old party ten years from now.

“From the atmosphere prevailing in the country, I think Congress will be finished this time (in elections),” Singh claimed, adding that opposition party lacks the courage to stand.

“I think when children will be asked ten years from now about Congress…….When I see their (Congress’) plight, I feel pity. As dinosaurs disappeared from the Earth, the Congress will also disappear,” the Defence Minister said.

‘Erstwhile willingly merged with India’

Singh, who was addressing a campaign rally for BJP candidate Nimuben Bambhaniya, also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks on erstwhile kings.

“They (erstwhile royals) did not usurp people’s land but rather offered their princely states for their merger with independent India,” Singh stated.

“Today, I was listening to a speech by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said there used to be such kings who used to usurp people’s land and give it to others. As far as kings of our country are concerned, they had decided to transfer all their princely states to India on a single appeal made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (the first home minister),” he said.

Rajnath noted that force had to be used for only three states- Junagadh, Hyderabad and Bhopal- for their merger (with the Union of India).

‘Congress govts were always accused of serious corruption’

The BJP leader also targeted the Congress over corruption, claiming that previous dispensations led by the grand-old party have been accused serious graft charges.

“But nobody could say that any minister in the governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi is accused of corruption,” he claimed.

Terming corruption as a big disease, Singh asked why Congress was accused of graft when it was in power.

World now listens to India due Modi govt’s work

Addressing another campaign rally at Anand, the defence minister said due to the work done by the Modi government, the world listens carefully when India speaks at the international forum.

“When I visit other countries, I find a massive change in the people’s behaviour and their viewpoint (about India). In the entire world, a perception is created that India is not weak but a strong country,” he said.

Singh said the BJP fulfilled the promises mentioned in the manifestos of the party.

“Whatever promises made by the party in its manifestos since Jan Sangh days have been fulfilled, whether scrapping Article 370 or constructing Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya,” Singh said.

He appealed to voters, saying, “You should not even look at the candidate, and there is no point thinking whether the candidate reached out to you. All you have to see is how India achieves a position of pride in the world. We live and die for the country.

(With PTI inputs)








