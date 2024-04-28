Home

Language, Identity Of Odisha In Peril Under BJD Rule; Time For Change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections (File Photo: PTI)

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: In a sharp attack against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the language and identity of Odisha are “under threat” under the current dispensation led by BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In an interview with a news channel, Modi asserted that people of Odisha will no longer tolerate as their language and very identity is in peril under the current regime, adding that it was high-time of a change and the BJP should get a chance to serve the people of the state.

“Odisha’s identity, its language and literature are in crisis today. The BJD government has worsened the situation in the state. The people will not tolerate this for much longer. This time there will be a change in Odisha,” Modi told CNBC TV18 in an interview.

The BJP on Sunday shared a clip of the Prime Minister’s interview on their official X handle, notably on a day when Odisha observed the ‘Swabhiman (self-esteem) Divas’ on the occasion of the 176th birth anniversary of ‘Utkal Gourav’ Madhusudan Das, an icon of the state.

Madhusudan Das was the founder of Utkal Sammilani, the architect of Odia movement, and a pioneer in the field of industrial development. He was also instrumental in the formation of a separate Odisha state in 1936.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJD leader and former bureaucrat VK Pandian and several others went to Satyabhamapur village near Salepur in Cuttack district to pay their tribute at the statue of Madhusudan Das during the day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid floral tribute at the statue of Das.

“I pay my respects to Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary. His invaluable contribution towards the creation of a separate Odisha state, promotion of industry, education, literature and the protection of the Odia community is memorable,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously Odisha.

