Amit Shah Doctored Videos ‘Can Cause Large-Scale Violence’, BJP Warns As Delhi Police Registers FIR

Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

The Delhi Police Sunday registered an FIR in connection with doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms. According to officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had filed a complaint in this regard, based on which, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provision of the IT Act.

Citing sources, a PTI report said arrests in the case are likely to follow across the country.

As per the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with “the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order.”

The complainant also attacked links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action, the police said, adding that a copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

According to sources, the Delhi Police also wrote letter to X and Facebook, seeking information the social media platforms regarding the source of the doctored clip of Amit Shah and the account from which the video was first shared.

‘Can cause large-scale violence’

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress over the Home Minister’s doctored videos, charging the opposition party with spreading communal disharmony in the country by circulating and sharing the edited clips.

In a post on X, BJP IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya the Congress’ Telangana unit of circulating a doctored video of Amit Shah, which he claimed “has the potential to cause large scale violence.”

“Telangana Congress is spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large scale violence,” Malviya wrote on X.

He pointed out that Shah was only talking about removing “unconstitutional reservation” benefits provided to the Muslims which are based on religion.

“Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and OBCs. This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons, including likes of @asmatasleem13 and others. They must be prepared for legal consequences,” Malviya added.

Congress tried ending reservation for disadvantaged, claims Shah

In a statement, Amit Shah also accused the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi of “misleading” people on reservation, claiming that the grand-0ld party tried to end reservation for disadvantaged classes by giving it to minorities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress are misleading the countrymen on reservation. For appeasement, Congress has tried to end reservation by giving reservation to minorities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and by depriving SC-ST and OBC in institutions like Jamia and AMU,” Shah alleged.

“But it is Modi’s guarantee that as long as BJP is there, Congress will not be able to even touch reservation,” the Home Minister asserted.

