Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 10, Including 3 Children, Killed As Truck Rams Car On Highway

10 dead, including 3 children after a truck rammed parked car on highway in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Raipur: A tragic incident has emerged from Chhattisgarh in which 10 people, including three children, lost their lives after a truck carrying passengers rammed a car parked on highway. The incident took place in Bemetara on Sunday. As many as 23 people sustained injuries in the mishap, four of whom were critically injured and referred to Raipur AIIMS.

The dreadful mishap took place when the victims were returning home after attending a family function and truck carrying passengers smashed the vehicle parked on the highway.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Five people died after a car rammed into a parked vehicle in Bemetara. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment: Ranveer Sharma, Collector Bemetara pic.twitter.com/dVfLm4bwLR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 28, 2024

They were the native of Patharra village and were returning from Tiraiyya village.

Police are investigating the matter.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







