Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi to Inaugurate Railway Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 41,000 Crores Today

1 hour ago
Breaking News Live Updates: The Directorate of Enforcement has issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency on Monday. The ED had on February 14 issued a sixth summons to Kejriwal in the money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

In the meantime, the five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is going to start in the Assembly in Dehradun from Monday. Keeping security in mind, the district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the assembly.

Check Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World

1 hour ago
