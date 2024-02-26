Delhi-Noida Likely To Witness Traffic Jams As Farmers Plan To Hold Tractor March Today: Check Details Here

Noida Traffic Latest Update: The Delhi-Noida border is likely to witness massive traffic jams once again as farmers are planning to hold a tractor march to the national capital on Monday. Two more groups of farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti said they hit the road in Noida towards Delhi this week to demand a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

The development comes after two other farmers groups — the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and All India Kisan Sabha – protested in the city at NTPC Noida and in front of the Greater Noida Authority office, reported The Times of India.

The report suggested that the BKU Tikait will head towards the Noida-Delhi border with tractors on Monday.

BKU Tikait president (West UP) Pawan Khatana said that they plan to line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway, moving towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway.

Khatana further added that the farmers from several villages will meet up at the toll plaza in Greater Noida and from there they will proceed towards Noida’s Chilla border. He also stated that the farmers from Noida can directly hit the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Even as the officials are yet to receive information about the proposed the protest by farmers, it could, however, lead to traffic jams on the proposed route if the farmers hold the protest march. The farmers are planning the protest march at a time when the class X English exam and Class XII exams on taxation and artificial intelligence are scheduled to be held from 10.30 AM on Monday.

In another development, Gurmanmeet Singh Mangat, secretary-general of the Progressive Farmers Front on Sunday alleged that a farmer, who was arrested from the scene of a protest earlier, was ‘brutally’ beaten up by Haryana Police personnel.

Mangat condemned the alleged police action saying such treatment was ‘unacceptable’. “Our delegation, this morning, visited our fellow farmer brother Preetpal Singh, whom Haryana Police assaulted brutally in custody. He was admitted to PJI Rohtak and is still receiving treatment there. Our delegation met him and his family members. We were told that PJI Rohtak initially referred him to PGI Chandigarh (for better treatment) but Haryana Police was unwilling to send him there. PGI Chandigarh are unsure of the motives of Haryana Police and so are we. However, our legal team secured an order from the Punjab Haryana High Court to bring him to PGI Chandigarh,” the farmer leader said.

“We learnt from his family members that 14 to 16 police personnel assaulted him (in custody). He suffered a blow to the head, a minor jawline fracture and multiple fractures in his left leg. Even worse, they tied a rope around his neck and dragged him around. He had marks on his neck,” the farmer leader alleged.

Alleging bias by a section of the media, he said, “Some media houses are peddling a biased narrative of the ongoing protests. I urge them to be more humane and considerate in their reportage.”

Giving a call to march to Delhi, the farmers have been massing and camping at multiple points in areas bordering the national capital since February 13 along with their tractors, mini-vans and pickup trucks, demanding, among others, a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price) and withdrawal of police cases against farmers during earlier protests.