Rahul Gandhi Writes to Karnataka CM In Prajwal Revannas Sex Scandal Case

‘Request Support To Victims’: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Karnataka CM In Prajwal Revanna’s Sex Scandal Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the recent obscene video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna. In the letter, Rahul Gandhi appeals for full support and assistance to the victims.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video case. In his letter, Gandhi condemned the actions of Revanna, an MP from the southern state, and accused him of enjoying immunity with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He wrote, “They deserve our compassion and solidarity as they fight their battle for justice…I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book.” The letter comes in light of the ongoing investigation into an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal, who is believed to have fled to Germany shortly after the conclusion of the first phase of elections in Karnataka on April 26.

“Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest.” the letter read.

In his letter, Rahul also alleged that the Union home minister Amit Shah of being informed about the Revanna earlier. “I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was informed by Shri G. Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna’s antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator,” he said.

He said what is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the seniormost leadership of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Modi campaigned and canvassed for a “mass rapist”.

“Furthermore, the Union government wilfully allowed him to flee India to derail any meaningful investigation. The deeply perverse nature of these crimes and the absolute immunity enjoyed by Prajwal Revanna with the blessings of the Prime Minister and Home Minister deserves the strongest condemnation,” Gandhi said.

More trouble for Prajwal Revanna

More trouble is brewing for NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha constituency candidate, Prajwal Revanna, and his father H D Revanna as two additional FIRs have been filed against them. Three FIRs have been lodged in Hassan, Mysuru, and Bengaluru, with serious allegations of sexual abuse. A rape case has been registered against Prajwal, who is the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

Furthermore, Revanna decided to withdraw his bail application in a Bengaluru sessions court after facing a molestation case alongside his son Prajwal.

The Allegations Against Prajwal Revanna

The 33-year-old Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and the JD(S) MP from Hassan, is accused of sexually abusing women. The scandal unfolded as numerous explicit video clips circulated, sparking outrage and demands for justice. To investigate the matter, the Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a complaint by the State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

Prajwal, the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, participated in the polling held on April 26. In response to the allegations, the JD(S) leadership took swift action by suspending Prajwal from the party. The FIR filed by the CID in Bengaluru was based on a complaint by a JD(S) party worker who alleged that Prajwal raped her at gunpoint, filmed her, and used the video to blackmail her.

Another FIR was registered in Mysuru against Prajwal’s father, Revanna, and his associate Sathish Babanna for allegedly abducting a woman. The complainant detailed an incident where Revanna’s confidant visited their home, warning them not to disclose any information if questioned by the police.

The complainant said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipura and had quit the job and returned to her hometown three years back. The complaint claimed that about five days ago, Revanna’s confidant Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and told them they should not reveal anything.







