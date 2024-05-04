PM Modi Fresh Jibe At Coward Congress From Jharkhand

Home

Bomb Blasts, Terrorists Attacks To Love Letters: PM Modi’s Fresh Jibe At ‘Coward’ Congress From Jharkhand

PM Modi slammed Congress party by stating that they used to send love letters to terrorists.

Palamu: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his scathing attack on the Congress party. While addressing a public rally in Jharkhand’s Palamu, he slammed the grand old party by stating that during its regime, there used to be bomb blasts and terrorist attacks, and they (Congress) used to send them (terrorists) love letters. Talking about his government’s achievements, the Prime Minister stated that the surgical and Balakote strikes shook Pakistan.

#WATCH | Palamu, Jharkhand: Addressing a public rally PM Modi says, “In the Congress government, there used to be bomb blasts, terrorists used to fire bullets and the government used to send them love letters. They had ‘Aman ki Aas’. Pakistan used to send more terrorists than… pic.twitter.com/wX2xfWAWfn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

“In the Congress government, there used to be bomb blasts, terrorists used to fire bullets and the government used to send them love letters. They had ‘Aman ki Aas’. Pakistan used to send more terrorists than love letters… One vote of yours gave me so much power that I said ‘Enough is enough’ as soon as I came… This is New India, ‘Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai’… The surgical and the Balakote strikes shook Pakistan… There was a time when after a terror attack, the weak Congress government used to cry all over the world. Now Pakistan is crying all over the world and is shouting ‘Bachao, Bachao’… Leaders in Pakistan are praying that Congress’ Shehzada becomes the PM. But the strong India only wants a strong government now,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress party, PM Modi stated that the grand old party left Palamu on its own and they insulted it by calling it backward.

“Congress and its supporters left Palamu on its own. Their leaders in Delhi might not even know where Palamu is on the map. Most Dalits and Adivasis live in the districts like this… They insulted Palamu by calling it backward… I said that this is unacceptable. People of the so-called backward area also have hopes and expectations… Officials used to think that posting in such areas is a punishment… I appointed one of the best officers in the country in Palamu… Only 14% of people had pucca houses. Today, almost every family has a pucca house..,” he said.

He said that Pakistani leaders are hoping that Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister of India after the Lok Sabha elections.

“Earlier, terrorists used to freely kill innocents and governments used to write love letters to Pakistan. But Pakistan sent more terrorists in response to letters. But with the power of your one vote, I said enough is enough; today’s new India doesn’t give the dossier. This is New India, ‘Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai’. There was a time when people from Jharkhand and Bihar, used to go to protect our nation were dying for the country on borders. It was a monthly occasion. Coward governments of Congress used to cry about it in the whole world,” PM Modi said at an election rally in Palamu.

Earlier today, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised Rahul Gandhi saying that he has a socialist ideology inside him.”Rahul Gandhi like his great Grandfather Jawaharlal has a socialist in him, problems of India and Pak are so same even after 75 years of partition, Rahul sahib in his last night speech said 30 or 50 families Owns 70 per cent of India wealth so is in Pakistan where only a business club called Pak Buisness Council and few real estate Seth’s

own 75% of Pak wealth.. fair distribution of wealth is the biggest challenge of capitalism,” Fawad Chaudhry posted on X.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.The general elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1.Polling for the first phase and the second phase was held on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The next round of voting will be held on May 7. The results will be declared on June 4.

