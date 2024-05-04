Unlock Entry into the Most Exclusive Glamour Events

Welcome to a world of extraordinary beauty events. Picture yourself amidst dazzling lights, surrounded by celebrities and witnessing the magic of top-notch industry professionals. These are experiences crafted by the best in the business – the trendsetters of the beauty industry.

A glimpse into the world of runway fashion

Behind the velvet curtains of these exclusive events stands Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech, ready to usher in a new era of aspiring makeup, skin, hair and nail artists. As trendsetters in techniques, beauty technologies and HMU collections they are pioneers in beauty training. They offer their students an unparalleled chance to transform into the beauty artist they were born to be. With 150+ centres across 65 cities, they are the crossroads where style meets success.

Here, students explore the exclusive world of backstage beauty artistry, working alongside seasoned pros.

The Lakme Academy Edge

Government-recognised dual certification*

Lakme certified trainers

Placement assistance

Internships with films, television & OTT

Global curriculum

Hands-on training

Live projects & backstage events

International standards, techniques & skills

Even after course completion, these connections remain a cornerstone of success, propelling alumni into the heart of the beauty industry with unmatched power and style.

A World of Fashion Weeks

Lakme Fashion Week

Moreover, as part of the gratification for winning the Showcase, students have the chance to participate in the Lakme Fashion Week, the pinnacle of fashion and lifestyle excellence. Partnering with FDCI, this event paves the way for emerging talents to the business of beauty and fashion, offering students a front-row seat to a beautiful future.

They also offer the key to entry in other fashion weeks like:

GICW (Global Couture Week)

DTFW (Delhi Times Fashion Week)

LTFW (Lucknow Times Fashion Week)

HTFW (Hyderabad Times Fashion Week)

IDS (India Designer Show)

FDCI OFFICIAL Fashion Show

India Fashion Awards

Prasad Bidapa Show

In an industry where connections are key, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech opens doors to a realm of endless possibilities. Enrol now!

Discover Lakme Academy’s Glam Events

The Showcase at Lakme Academy sets the stage for a riveting fashion runway, where students display their skills, passion and creativity, offering a glimpse into the fast-paced world of Fashion Weeks, runways and mega-events, where only the best of the best shine.

The Cover Girl allows our students to dive headfirst into the world of editorial finesse. They collaborate and work with influencers to create jaw-dropping looks. The winning masterpieces land on top-notch magazine covers like Elle India & Femina India and grace the social media accounts of the biggest brands alongside A-list celebrities and content creators.

Winged, Indias first and only makeup reality web series in association with MTV India captivated an international audience. With six exhilarating webisodes that aired on MTV and Lakme Academy social platforms, they drew over 16,000 super talented contenders from every corner of India. Industry stalwarts worldwide paid close attention to the Top 3 winners who became prominent beauty influencers, shaping the industrys landscape.

For those thriving on creativity and excitement, Backstage Drama offers the ultimate platform, where teams immerse themselves in themed challenges, unleashing their artistic expertise to create looks that defy expectations and leave audiences in awe.

About Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech

Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd. (Lakme Lever) is a 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited. In 2015, Lakme Lever formalised a strategic alliance with MEL Training and Assessments Limited (MEL) (100% subsidiary of Aptech Ltd. – a global pioneer in vocational training) to set up beauty academies to train aspiring stylists across India and equip them to start their careers in the beauty industry.

Lakme Lever operates India’s first and leading chain of Lakme Salons that offer expert services in Hairstyling, Skin and Beauty Care. With nearly 40 years of experience and a footprint of over 450+ Lakme Salons across 160 cities, Lakme Salon has a deep understanding of the beauty industry. Lakme Salon is dedicated to the contemporary Indian woman’s exploration of the fine art of beauty. Known for its magical concoction of stunning makeup, fabulous hair and excellent skin services, Lakme Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakme Fashion Week to modern Indian Women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained Professional Stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakme Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented as unique Runway Secrets. Continuous innovation in the portfolio is at the centre of Lakme Salons’ growth philosophy.

Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech is present in 150+ locations across 65 cities and offers foundation and advanced level courses in skin, hair, makeup and nails.

*Disclaimer

Secondary data source needs independent verification.