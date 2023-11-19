National

PM Modi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary; Congress Leaders Pay Tribute At Shakti Sthal

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

PM Modi took to social media platform ‘X’ to remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on her birth anniversary. Senior Congress leaders have also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. – PM Modi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary; Congress Leaders Pay Tribute At Shakti Sthal

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Shillong Teer Lottery Result November 17 – First And Second Round Results OUT

22 hours ago

Telangana Assembly Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Gas Cylinder At Rs 500, Free Travel For Women

1 day ago

Kolkata Metro Expansion: Calcutta HC Upholds Interim Stay On Felling of Trees Near Maidan Area

1 day ago

Cyclone ‘Midhili’: Fishermen Warned not to Venture into Sea As Cyclone Set To make landfall in Bangladesh Coast

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button