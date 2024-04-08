Polo Floatel launches exclusive ‘Poila Boishakh Special’ Menu

Polo Floatel has announced to launch an exclusive Poila Boishakh Special Menu to celebrate Bengali New Year in an exciting way. With the launch of the Poila Boishakh Special Menu, this Bengali New Year, Polo Floatel is all set to revive the lost taste and forgotten dishes of traditional authentic Bengali cuisine.

With Poila Boishakh around the corner, Polo Floatel is decked up to celebrate with a gala of Bengali dishes at the Hotel beside the river with best view on the Ganges giving the people a whole new experience.

Poila Boishakh Special Menu includes Mangso Keemar Doi Bora, Pata Mora Murgi, Birbhumi Murgir Rosholla, Mangsher Gargara, Saja Mach, Saatviik Suktoni, Rasmalai Cake to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Soumen Halder, General Manager, Polo Floatel, Calcutta said, “We are very excited to welcome Bengali New Year with our exclusive and traditional authentic Bengali cuisine Poila Boishakh Special Menu. Poila Boishakh is a time of joy, renewal, and celebration. At the heart of every Bengali household lies the legacy of the authentic homely taste that depicts tradition and love which in this fast paced world are rarely to be found. This Poila Boishakh, let’s not only savour the flavours of the lost recipes but also cherish the legacy of Bengali Thakurmas who have preserved our culinary heritage through ages. By reviving these forgotten dishes, we pay homage to the love, dedication, and simplicity of the women who have shaped our culinary traditions and enriched our lives with their timeless recipes.”

Soumen Halder added, “This New Year, our aim is to bring back the old taste and memories of traditional authentic Bengali cuisine which is hardly found nowadays. Let’s come together to celebrate the rich culture and traditions of Bengal with one of the finest heritage beauties in the city-Polo Floatel where we celebrate the festivity being on the tranquility of the holy Ganges!”

About Polo Floatel: Polo Floatel, Calcutta-Asia’s first floating hotel, is a combination of old heritage Calcutta along with a modern touch, consisting of 58 rooms, 2 banquets and 3 restaurants. The cabins are finely crafted to perfection, where you get to wake up to the view of Howrah Bridge on the serene river Ganges. It also serves as a prime wedding venue thanks to its unique location around both land and water next to each other. https://www.hotelpolotowers.com/polo-floatel-kolkata/.