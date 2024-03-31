Rain, Hailstorm Hit West Bengal; 4 Dead in Jalpaiguri, Homes and Power Lines Damaged in Manipur, Assam

Jalpaiguri: Strong winds, heavy rain and hailstorms hit several parts of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Sunday resulting in damage to houses, buildings and crops. At least four people lost their lives and more than 100 others were injured in the natural calamity. In the video shared by new agency ANI, strong winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri.

#WATCH | Rain and hailstorms hit several parts of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri causing damage to houses, buildings and crops. Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident: Jalpaiguri SP pic.twitter.com/vPMPa8PYVO — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Meanwhile, strong winds and heavy rains struck southeastern Manipur and Assam’s Jorhat, causing severe damage to homes and crops. According to officials, several homes were damaged and major damage has been caused to livestock shelters and standing crops.

” Rain and hailstorms hit several parts of Manipur causing damage to houses, buildings and crops in Thoubal’s Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages, ” reported news agency ANI.

A powerful hailstorm in Manipur’s Senapati district ravaged homes and crops last week. “The unexpected storm… reduced as many as 40 houses to rubble,” officials said. The natural calamity have left hundreds homeless. According to Indian meteorological department (IMD) has warned of more downpours in the state.

According to diverse news sources, the latest storm in Manipur led to many interruptions in power distribution throughout many regions. We’re relieved to report no casualties or injuries. Locals expressed that robust winds carried off and destroyed the roof of the government-run Tengkonjang Higher Secondary School.

Last week, strong winds ravaged the Churachandpur district, causing damage to the newly constructed Churachandpur Medical College building. Several houses were also damaged.

According to deputy general manager of the Manipur State Power Company Limited, “Nine electric poles were uprooted at 33KV Sekmai Jing-Mayang Imphal, Sekmaijing Elang Khangpokpi and Elang Khangpokpi –Mayang Imphal lines due to heavy wind storm.”

Maintenance works are underway and further details are awaited.







Source link