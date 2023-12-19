Sasan Gir’s First: Woods at Sasan Grabs IGBC Green Resorts Platinum Rating

In an unprecedented feat, Woods at Sasan, the avant-garde 5-star modern retreat nestled in the heart of Sasan Gir, proudly emerges as the first resort in the region to attain the prestigious Platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in the Green Resorts category. This groundbreaking recognition solidifies Woods at Sasans position as a trailblazer, setting new standards for eco-conscious luxury in Sasan Gir.

Mr. Maulik Bhagat, Founder & CEO at 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, receiving the IGBC Platinum Rating felicitation at the Green Building Congress 2023

Formal Recognition at Green Building Congress 2023: The modern retreats commitment to sustainability reached new heights with the formal presentation of the Platinum award at the 21st Green Building Congress, held from November 23 to 25, 2023, at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Comprehensive Sustainability Initiatives: Woods at Sasans Platinum certification applauds its comprehensive sustainability initiatives, including:

Energy-efficient lighting, water conservation measures, waste reduction strategies, and responsible sourcing of materials.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A remarkable 75.3% green cover maintenance at the modern retreat.

Green education for guests, featuring nature walks on biodiversity, interaction with local farmers, and workshops on green lifestyles.

Notable Achievements:

Over 80% of the area is dedicated to native and drought-tolerant species of trees for reduced water consumption.

Journey to net-zero water status through efficient plumbing fixtures, water-efficient appliances, on-site wastewater treatment and reuse, and rainwater harvesting.

Plastic-free utensils, packaging materials, containers for toiletries, and water bottles.

Promotion of the local economy by purchasing 40% of food raw materials within a 50-km radius, and over 80% of the workforce hired locally.

Promotion of local culture through showcasing art, crafts, and cuisine, along with organizing folk dance and music for cultural events and the sale of local artifacts and home-made relishes.

Maulik Bhagat, CEO at 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, “We are immensely proud to have received the Platinum rating from IGBC, affirming our dedication to sustainability. Woods at Sasan stands not just as a modern retreat but as a testament to the seamless coexistence of modern amenities and eco-consciousness.”

Sanjay Bhowmik, Corporate Operations Manager at 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, “Sustainability lies at the core of our ethos. This acknowledgment not only reinforces our dedication but also signifies our relentless pursuit of planetary well-being. We are devoted to advancing sustainable practices, ensuring that every operational facet aligns seamlessly with our commitment to a greener, more responsible future.”

About Woods at Sasan

We are a 5-star modern retreat in the heart of the Sasan Gir forest, offering an exquisite blend of modern amenities and sustainability. Woods at Sasan is the flagship property of 1000 Island, a forward-thinking hub seeking to visualize and create a more progressive ecosystem of hospitality. As part of a global collective of thinkers and doers, 1000 Island believes that passion for thoughtful design and commitment to giving back to the environment can shape positive change. Woods at Sasan embodies this philosophy, going beyond great holidays to offer transformational experiences that remain with guests.

Green Building Congress 2023 Highlights

The Green Building Congress 2023 is a pivotal event, featuring three days of multiple conferences and a parallel exhibition showcasing Green Building Technologies, Products & Services. GBC serves as a catalyst for discussions, debates, and sharing perspectives on sustainable built environments, with a particular focus on accelerating the adoption of the Net Zero concept in India.

For more information, please visit www.woodsatsasan.com | 1000island.in.