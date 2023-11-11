National

Shillong Teer Lottery Result November 10, 2023

Shillong Teer Lottery is a popular traditional archery lottery game played in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The game is conducted daily from Monday to Saturday, with results announced at 4 PM and 5 PM. On Sundays, the game is not played, as this is a day for church visits. – Shillong Teer Lottery Result November 10, 2023 – 1st And 2nd Round Result OUT

