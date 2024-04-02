Home

Supreme Court Slams Patanjali For Misleading Ads, Says ‘Be Ready For Action Now’

Patanjali issued an apology to the court, claiming that its intention was simply to urge people in this country to live healthier lives by using its products

Supreme Court Reprimands Patanjali

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev and his close aide Shri Balakrishna appeared in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in Patanjali Ayurved’s “misleading advertisements” case. During the hearing, the Supreme Court slammed Ramdev and Balakrishna for failing to follow its orders. “Be ready for action,” the Supreme Court advised Ramdev. During the previous hearing, the top court had ordered Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear in person before the court on Tuesday.

Apology From Patanjali

Following the hearing, Patanjali apologized to the court, claiming that its intention was simply to urge people in this country to live healthier lives by using its products. On February 27, the Supreme Court ordered the company to suspend all internet and print advertisements for its products that contained false information with immediate effect.

Supreme Court Criticises Centre

The top court also criticised the Centre for not taking action, alleging that they were sitting with their eyes closed. “This is pretty terrible. “The government will have to take some swift action,” the bench stated. The bench pointedly remarked that the government seemed to be “sitting with their eyes closed,” suggesting a dereliction of duty.

Controversy Of Misleading Ads

The dispute began in November last year when the Supreme Court warned Patanjali Ayurved against making “false” and “misleading” statements in advertisements for its products.

IMA has cited to various commercials that purportedly portrayed allopathy and doctors in a negative light, claiming that “disparaging” statements had also been made by corporations involved in the development of ayurvedic medications to mislead the public.

According to the IMA’s direction, these commercials suggest that medical practitioners are dying despite utilizing contemporary medications.







