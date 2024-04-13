Home

News

Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Breaks Silence On Dynasty Politics, Reveals Why She Deserves To Be A Politician

BJP Candidate Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late Sushma Swaraj broke silence on dynasty politics and also spoke about why she deserves to be a politician and her upbringing.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bansuri Swaraj with Sushma Swaraj (Twitter)

New Delhi: The different political parties have been releasing their list of candidates for the different constituencies across the country, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will be held in a total of seven phases. Some time ago, in the list released by the current ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), politician Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency. Ahead of the General Elections, Bansuri Swaraj has broken silence on dynasty politics and has revealed why she believes that she deserves to be a politician. Bansuri Swaraj also spoke about the kind of upbringing she was given by her parents and how she has earned her place in Indian Politics…

Bansuri Swaraj On Dynasty Politics

As far as dynasty politics is concerned, Bansuri Swaraj said she deserves the same opportunities as anyone else. Politics should not be forbidden for me just because my mother was a public representative, she said. “It would have been dynasty politics had I owned the party and become its head and a top contender just after joining. But the equality of opportunity is justified for all whether it’s Sushma Swaraj’s daughter or anyone else,” she said.

I Would Be A Fool To Try To Fill Her Shoes: Bansuri Swaraj

“The whole aspect of her stature and legacy, I think is something that weighs on other peoples’ minds. I am not even trying to be her imitation as that would be the greatest disservice to her memory. “She invested so much in me not so that I become a copy of her. She wanted me to be the best version of myself,” she said. “I would be a fool to try to fill her shoes. There can only be one Sushma Swaraj. However, I would say it is my endeavour not to do anything that hurts her repute,” she added.

Bansuri Swaraj On Her Journey In Indian Politics

Forty-year-old Bansuri Swaraj, the youngest BJP candidate in Delhi, said she had a normal upbringing which has kept her grounded while her family consisting of her parents and grandparents had a nationalistic outlook. “I humbly submit that I am in politics not because of Sushma Swaraj, and I say this with great responsibility. My ‘Sangh Ayu’ (affiliation) is 24 years. I started my political life as an ABVP worker,” she said. “I have served the party and organisation as a lawyer for the last 10 years. I got the first responsibility in the party as co-convener of the legal cell of Delhi BJP, four years after the passing away of my mother,” she added. In this interaction with PTI editors at the agency’s headquarters, Bansuri Swaraj reminisced the deep connection she had with her mother since childhood and revealed that she has continued the late minister’s tradition of sending BJP veteran L K Advani his favourite cake on his birthday every year.

Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter Speaks About Her Upbringing

Bansuri Swaraj, the only child of Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, said while growing up, there was a strict rule in the house — she had to converse with her mother in Hindi, and father in English — which made her proficient in both the languages. Bansuri said her parents invested much of their time in her to ensure that she achieved her potential. “I learnt everything from my mom and dad. When you are the only child, you become a project for your parents. They really want to invest themselves in you. I think they really give their best,” she said, adding, there was “no pressure” on her.

Bansuri recalled how her mother made it a point to accompany her to the pick-up point of the school bus every morning and be present at the drop-off point every afternoon. “She was an amazing mom, really amazing. She was there at all annual day events of the school – even when I played an orange or a tree,” she said. Despite her mother being a politician, there was a rule in the house that no discussions over politics shall be held at the dinner table, Bansuri Swaraj said.

“My grandfather and I often dined together and he used to talk to me about nationalism, life, wisdom, and religion. Politics was never discussed at home. It was neither a part of our dinner nor breakfast table conversations,” she said. She, however, was “very aware” of the happenings in the country as it was mandatory to read a newspaper every morning before going to school. “My dadu (grandfather) would sit with me with his tea and I sipped milk and together we used to go through newspapers,” she said.

As mentioned earlier, Bansuri Swaraj has been fielded by BJP at the New Delhi Constituency and she is one of the two women candidates. Bansuri Swaraj has been active in politics and has been giving her view on the current issues; Bansuri, apart from being a politician, is also a lawyer like her mother.

(Inputs from PTI)







