Kangana Ranaut Vs Vikramaditya Singh For Himachal

BJP Congress: Himachal Pradesh’s Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday announced the party’s nominee from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat opposite BJP’s Kangana Ranaut.

Pratibha Singh, while announcing the name of the candidate, said that the Congress leaders believe that a young leader should be fielded so a consensus has been reached on the name of Vikramaditya Singh.

“Discussions were held on the 2-3 names that we shortlisted. It depends on the high command, on Mallikarjun Kharge, and on what names they approve. All our senior leaders believe that this time a young leader should be fielded. So, a consensus has been reached on the name of Vikramaditya Singh. The names will be finalised soon,” she said.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after the meeting, said that discussions were held for 4 seats and a ticket for Mandi will also be announced soon.

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, “The entire discussion in the meeting was about Himachal Pradesh. Candidates for two places have been finalised and the remaining two places are still under consideration.”

Meanwhile, responding to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut’s “Chhota Pappu” remark, Vikramaditya Singh said that he would pray to Lord Ram to give her some “good sense.”

In a video message, Singh said that Kangana Ranaut is trying to mislead people and divert the issues of the state and challenged her to have a debate with him.

“We respect our elder sister Kangana Ranaut. Today she was addressing the people of Manali. Instead of speaking against Congress party and its leaders, it would have been good, if she would have taken up and talked about the issues on the biggest disaster of the century, which happened in Manali a few months ago,” Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats. The polling on these four seats, along with six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs will be held on June 1 while the counting will be done on June 4.

The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

(With ANI inputs)







