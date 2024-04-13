Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Witnesses Sudden Change In Weather

New Delhi: In a sudden change of weather, the people of the national capital received relief from the heat as the city witnessed gusty winds and calm weather after days of scorching heat. Also, the In

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi is witnessing and feeling the change in weather. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

New Delhi: In a sudden change of weather, the people of the national capital received relief from the heat as the city witnessed gusty winds and calm weather after days of scorching heat. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted the weather of Delhi NCR and said, “light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speeds of 30–50 kilometers per hour around the Delhi NCR and certain adjoining areas in Haryana and Rajasthan. ”

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar)…Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail Jhajjar, Farukhanagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan)” during the next two hours,” IMD said on the Delhi weather on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Relief from heat as National Capital witnesses sudden weather change. (Visuals from India Gate) pic.twitter.com/HyqknIsWvG — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024







