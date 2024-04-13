Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress, Accuses Party of ‘Looting’ People and Making False Promises

The 37-year-old actress, known for her outspoken nature and controversial remarks, made her political debut last month when she was named the BJP candidate from Mandi, a Congress stronghold.

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh during a campaign rally on Saturday. Ranaut accused the Congress of “looting” the people and luring them through “false” promises.

The 37-year-old actress, known for her outspoken nature and controversial remarks, made her political debut last month when she was named the BJP candidate from Mandi, a Congress stronghold. Ranaut hails from Bhambla, a small town in Mandi district, and the BJP is hoping to capitalise on her local connection and star power to wrest the seat from the Congress.

“Congress Making Fake Promises, Luring People”

Addressing a gathering of supporters in Mandi, Ranaut questioned the Congress party’s track record and alleged that they were making false promises to the people. “Other than looting, what else is Congress doing here? Today I want to ask them if they would give Rs 1,500 to all the sisters and mothers here. What happened to that money? They said they would give 5 lakh job opportunities. Where are those jobs? Why do they make fake promises and lure people? Till when will such politics go on?” she said.Ranaut urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to be wary of the Congress party’s promises and instead support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘New India’. “We must wake up our Himachal people and protect them against the false promises of Congress. Do not fall into the trap of these false promises. We have to walk step by step with the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘New Bharat’,” she said.

Ranaut Slams Congress Digvijay Singh’s Remarks on Katchatheevu Island

Earlier this week, Ranaut also hit out at senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his remarks questioning the relevance of Katchatheevu Island, a disputed territory between India and Sri Lanka. Singh had said, “Does anyone live there? This is utter nonsense. PM Modi talks baseless.”Reacting to Singh’s comments, Ranaut said that people will give a befitting reply to parties with such a mindset. She claimed that it was due to this kind of thinking that development could not take place in remote areas of the country under Congress rule.

Ranaut Defends BJP MP Hema Malini and condemns Remarks

Ranaut also came out in support of veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, who was recently targeted by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala with sexist and misogynistic remarks. Ranaut praised Hema Malini for her lifelong dedication to the arts and said such comments were unacceptable.”I condemn the sexist and misogynistic remarks made against Hema ji by the Congress leader. She has been a true icon and has dedicated her life to the arts. Such comments have no place in our society,” Ranaut said.

Ranaut’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from her political campaign, Ranaut is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, which marks her first solo directorial venture. The film is based on the 1975–77 emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Ranaut in the lead role of the late PM.







