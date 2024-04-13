IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, Chandrayaan… If Pt Nehru Had Not Built These, Was It Possible?, Priyanka Gandhi Ahead Of LS Polls

Home

‘IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, Chandrayaan… If Pt Nehru Hadn’t Built These, Was It Possible?’, Priyanka Gandhi Ahead Of LS Polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, while addressing a rally, Priyanka Gandhi attacked BJP and also said that IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and Chandrayaan… these wouldn’t have been possible if not for Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

New Delhi: The first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be beginning in less than a week and ahead of these polls, the different political parties have been actively campaigning in order to get more votes and during their public campaigns and rallies, they have been attacking their opposition. Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, held a public rally in Nainital’s Ramnagar, Uttarakhand where she attacked the opposition, i.e. the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned them about constantly blaming congress for everything. The politician went on to say that in India, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and Chandrayaan wouldn’t be present if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had not taken an effort. Here’s what all Priyanka Gandhi said during her rally…

For How Long Will You Keep Blaming Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Questions BJP

As mentioned earlier, Priyanka Gandhi, during her public rally in Uttarakhand, launched an attack on BJP. Priyanka Gandhi said, “For how long will you (the BJP) keep blaming Congress? Congress has not been in power for the last 10 years. For the last 10 years, they (the BJP) have been in government with a full majority; now that they say ‘400 paar’, they want more majority. They say nothing has been done in 75 years.”

‘… If Pt Nehru Hadn’t Built These, Was It Possible?’

Further elaborating on what all Congress did in the previous years, Priyanka Gandhi added, “If nothing has happened, how have such skills developed in Uttarakhand, from where IITs, IIMs, and AIIMSs came into the country? Chandrayaan landed on the moon; if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hadn’t built these, was it possible?” Accusing the ruling BJP government in the Centre of misusing the central agencies, the Congress said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that everybody is corrupt; only he is clean. He praises himself. They are so busy using ED, CBI, and IT to bring leaders to their party and topple the government that they have forgotten about employment and inflation. Then, when the electoral bonds were disclosed, the issue of taking donations and doing business came to the fore. Now you tell me who is corrupt?”

‘I Placed My Father’s Dismembered Body In Front Of My Mother… I Understand Sacrifice’

The Congress leader said that she understands the feeling of martyrdom and sacrifice as she placed the “dismembered” body of his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi in front of her mother when she was just 19 years old. “The biggest proof of faith in Hinduism is ‘sacrifice’. I placed my father’s dismembered body in front of my mother when I was 19. I understand martyrdom and sacrifice. No matter how much they abuse my family and insult my martyred father, we remain silent because they do not understand our struggle. We remain silent because we have faith and true devotion to this country in our hearts,” she said.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in a total of seven phases; the first beginning on April 19 and the last one, starting from June 1, 2024. The voting for all five seats in Uttarakhand will be done in a single phase, on April 19, 2024. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024. While BJP has been raising the slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ and is looking to come back for its third consecutive term, Congress has been raising concern about safeguarding the constitution as they believe that this is the only chance to do so and protect India as a democracy.

