SAD Announces First List of 7 Candidates For Punjab; Details Here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced its first list of candidates; Check out the out the full list here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal died on April 25. (Photo- PTI)

Chandigarh: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced its first list of seven candidates, fielding senior party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib and Daljit Singh Cheema from Gurdaspur. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) recently unveiled their roster of candidates across several Punjab constituencies. Among the candidates, SAD has given tickets to N K Sharma representing Patiala, Anil Joshi taking the lead for Amritsar, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa championing for Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajwinder Singh stepping up for Faridkot, and Iqbal Singh Jhoonda hailing from Sangrur.

The list of candidates was announced by party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.

Cong Candidates from Punjab To Be Decided At CEC Meet

Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi at a meeting of the central election committee to be held on Saturday evening.

The central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is likely to meet at 4 pm on Saturday. The meeting will discuss the candidates and decide on them soon after the screening committees of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar held separate meetings and recommended the list of candidates for the states for the Lok Sabha polls, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The AICC in-charge for Haryana and Delhi, Deepak Babaria, said after the screening committee for Haryana that their discussions are over and the candidates for all nine Lok Sabha seats were discussed. He said the list of recommended candidates will be sent to the central election committee (CEC) now and the candidates will be made public by tomorrow. He added that on the majority seats, single names of candidates have been recommended.

Babaria said while the name of Kumari Selja is there for consideration, former chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and will lead the party in the state. However, his son, Deepinder Singh Hooda, will contest.

“It will be a balanced list that will represent all sections, including women and youth. As the Congress party works with inclusiveness, the party’s list will be all inclusive, and we feel that we will win all 10 seats,” he told reporters after the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)







