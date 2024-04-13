OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT-4 Turbo With New Vision Feature; Here’s What’s Improved

The new model is now available to developers via API and will soon roll out to ChatGPT users.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT-4 Turbo.

New Delhi: One of the most popular AI based tech companies, OpenAI, has unveiled the latest iteration of its groundbreaking language model, ChatGPT-4 Turbo. This new update not only enhances the model’s language understanding and generation capabilities but also introduces a game-changing feature called “Vision,” which allows ChatGPT to process and respond to images. The new model is now available to developers via API and will soon roll out to ChatGPT users.

Here are more details on the new ChatGPT-4 Update.

ChatGPT 4 Turbo Launched With Vision

OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT-4 Turbo with Vision on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the popular AI chatbot. The Vision feature enables ChatGPT to understand and analyse images, opening up a whole new realm of possibilities for user interaction. With this update, users can now upload images directly into the chat interface, and ChatGPT will generate responses based on the visual content.The integration of vision capabilities into ChatGPT streamlines the process for developers, who previously had to rely on separate models for text and image processing. Now, with a single API call, developers can access a model that handles both modalities, simplifying the creation of innovative applications.

All New Features Explained

ChatGPT-4 Turbo introduces several key features that enhance its performance and usability:

Increased Context Window: The model now boasts a staggering 128,000-token context window, allowing it to process and generate responses based on a much larger volume of information, equivalent to over 300 pages of text. Improved Knowledge Cutoff: ChatGPT-4 Turbo’s knowledge base has been updated to include information up to December 2023, ensuring more current and relevant responses compared to previous versions. Enhanced Language Understanding: The model demonstrates improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding, enabling more accurate and nuanced responses across various domains. Multimodal Interaction: With the addition of Vision, ChatGPT-4 Turbo can now process not only text but also images, paving the way for more dynamic and engaging user interactions. API Accessibility: Developers can now access ChatGPT-4 Turbo with Vision through OpenAI’s API, allowing for seamless integration into a wide range of applications.

What’s Improved With ChatGPT 4 Turbo (Changelog)

OpenAI has made significant strides in refining ChatGPT-4 Turbo’s performance, addressing user feedback and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with conversational AI. Some notable improvements include:

More Direct Responses: ChatGPT-4 Turbo generates more concise and direct responses, reducing verbosity and employing a more conversational tone. Enhanced Reasoning: The model demonstrates improved logical reasoning capabilities, enabling it to provide more accurate and contextually relevant answers. Better Code Understanding: With enhanced coding capabilities, ChatGPT-4 Turbo can better understand and generate code snippets, making it a valuable tool for developers. Increased Efficiency: The model’s optimized performance allows for faster response times and more cost-effective usage, with input tokens priced at a third of the previous cost.







